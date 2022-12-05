Read full article on original website
Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your Covid test can detect Omicron | Thea van de Mortel for the Conversation
If you’re buying a RAT, check the TGA’s table to find out if the brand has been tested for sensitivity to newer variants
Phys.org
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Phys.org
Air for disadvantaged LA residents is more polluted, more toxic
People dealing with the most socioeconomic disadvantages in greater Los Angeles also face higher levels of toxic air pollution, according to a new UCLA-led study. Researchers collected air samples from 54 locations over two-week periods in September 2019 and February 2020, and then analyzed the samples to determine how much PM 2.5 pollution was present, and how toxic it was. PM 2.5 refers to particles smaller than 2.5 microns, which can penetrate deep into lungs.
Phys.org
Aging is driven by unbalanced genes, finds AI analysis of multiple species
Northwestern University researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism that drives aging. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze data from a wide variety of tissues, collected from humans, mice, rats and killifish. They discovered that the length of genes can explain most molecular-level changes that occur during aging.
Phys.org
Education magnifies social and gender gaps in political engagement: Report
Young people need better access to civic activities in schools to address social and gender gaps in political engagement that emerge during adolescence, according to a new report by UCL, University of Roehampton and University of Southampton researchers. Published today and funded by the Nuffield Foundation, the report identifies a...
Phys.org
When roles in life seem more integrated, budgeting may be more flexible
People juggle multiple roles in their lives. They may see themselves as both an executive and a mother, for example, or a musician and a student. Now, a team of researchers report that the perception of how integrated these life roles are may influence how people move money across different budget categories.
Phys.org
Atopic dermatitis in dogs linked to certain parts of the genome
Using new gene mapping methods, researchers have found connections between atopic dermatitis (eczema) in dogs and several regions of the genome. Some of the genes identified coincide with genes linked to similar problems in humans. The filaggrin gene region, for example, which is regarded as the most powerful risk factor for atopic eczema in humans, has now also been linked to this disease in Labrador retrievers.
