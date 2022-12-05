Read full article on original website
Fortnite Leak Reveals Some Major Gameplay Changes
A new Fortnite leak has revealed some movement mechanics coming to the game in the future, presumably sometime during Chapter 4, and if the leak is accurate it could spell some massive changes to the flow and meta of the free-to-play battle royale game. The leak comes the way of HypeX, the most prominent of many Fortnite dataminers, all of which have been digging through the files of the game's Chapter 4 update, which in turn has revealed a variety of things Epic Games is working on for Chapter 4 and beyond.
Star Trek: Picard Reveals New Look at Worf in Season 3
Star Trek: Picard has released a new image of a familiar face from Star Trek: The Next Generation: Worf. The image from TV Line shows Michael Dorn's Worf standing in the Transporter Bay where he seems to be conversing with (if not re-meeting) Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard. The 25th Century's version of Worf is a lot more silver-haired, older and wiser, and clearly more in tune with his Klingon side. Based on the promotional materials for Star Trek: Picard Season 3, we already know that looks won't be the only major change to Worf.
Cancelled PS4 Game Stealth Released
A previously canceled PS4 game was stealth released yesterday. The PS4 continues to be supported despite the PS5 entering its third year. Not only has PlayStation been releasing many of its major games, like the recent God of War Ragnarok and the semi-recent Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4, but third-party developers continue to support the previous generation of consoles as well. Why? Well, money. There are still plenty of PlayStation fans playing on PS4 for a variety of reasons. And while this is still true, many games will continue to come to the second best-selling PlayStation machine of all time. One of the latest is Metal: Hellsinger, which was previously coming to PS4 before being cancelled during and deep into development.
PS4 Players Slam PlayStation Over Controversial Decision
Many PS4 players aren't very happy with PlayStation at the moment following a controversial decision from the latter that came to the surface this week. It's almost 2023, and the PS5 has entered its third year on the market. Many assumed PS4 support would be borderline non-existent at this point, but this hasn't been the case. Not only do many games continue to come to the PS4, but many games from PlayStation itself. For example, God of War Ragnarok just released on both PS4 and PS5. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Horizon Forbidden West did the same. And it's the latter that is at the heart of the controversy.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveals New Co-Op Raids
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has revealed it's now episodic co-op mode, Raids. Raids are a pretty common thing in the MMO genre, but they're fairly rare to see in a casual arcade FPS like Call of Duty. However, it's just one way Infinity Ward is trying to deepen the value of its latest entry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already includes access to a campaign, multiplayer mode, spec ops, and the ability to carry your progress over to Warzone 2. It's already well worth $70 from a content perspective, but Raids will really sweeten the deal for many people.
Marvel's Avengers Could Get 4 Final Heroes Before Losing Support Next Year
Marvel's Avengers could get 4 more heroes before the game loses further support next year. Marvel's Avengers has had a pretty tough go since it launched. Even from its initial reveal, many criticized the looks of the hero as they felt like discount versions of the live-action actors, but many were still optimistic because the gameplay looked solid. Unfortunately, the game was a misfire at launch with tons of bugs, game design philosophies that directly conflicted with each other, and more. Post-launch support got messed up as Crystal Dynamics worked to improve the game, meaning DLC characters got pushed to the side.
Spy x Family Cosplay Imagines Anya as an Assassin
Spy x Family has become one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in 2022, and arguably, the Forgers' story is the biggest if you look at ratings in Japan. With the first season preparing to bring its story to a close, a second season has yet to be confirmed at this point, though that isn't stopping many cosplayers from going all-in when it comes to Loid, Yor, and Anya. Now, one cosplayer has imagined what the young telepath might look like if she decided to take up her mother's profession in the future.
PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5
A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Shares Release Window
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been quiet this past year, but the anime won't stay close to the ground much longer. After all, the team at ufotable has been hard at work in season three. Fans were finally given a peek at the anime's comeback this weekend when season three dropped some new promos. And if you did not notice in all the excitement, Demon Slayer announced its return window.
Nintendo Switch Makes Best Game of 2022 Lowest Price Ever
The best game of 2022 according to Metacritic is the lowest price it has ever been on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED via the Nintendo eShop, the digital storefront of the Nintendo machine. While many may assume Elden Ring or God of War Ragnarok are the highest-rated games of the year, they aren't. Elden Ring boasts a 96 on Metacritic, the same score as Portal Companion Collection, but the latter is listed as the highest-rated game of this year for presumably being closer to 97 than Elden Ring. That's right, the Nintendo Switch version of Portal Companion Collection is the highest-rated game of the year according to Metacritic, and it's currently on sale.
Dr. Stone Season 3 Poster Released
Dr. Stone has stepped out this summer for a special event, and of course, the comeback has put season three on the map. Fans have been waiting for the new season to drop since Stone Wars was adapted in March 2021. With the new year just weeks out, the team at TMS Entertainment wanted to update fans on season three, and it seems the show will return to television very soon.
Popular Xbox One Horror Game Now Only $2 for Limited Time
A popular horror game on Xbox One, which at one point was a console exclusive for the Xbox machine, is only $2 for a limited thanks to an 80 percent discount that knocks it down from its usual $10 price point. In other words, the game is never very expensive, but $10 is still substantially more than $2 in terms of percentage. $2 is essentially the price of a candy bar and thus it's hard to get video games at this price, let alone good ones. As for the game, it's Oxenfree, which is on sale for three more days at the moment of publishing and which has a sequel on the way, meaning now is a good time to check it out.
Death Stranding 2 Announced
Hideo Kojima revealed Death Stranding 2 at The Game Awards. Hideo Kojima is easily one of the most respected video game developers out there. He's most well known for creating the Metal Gear Solid franchise and creating several absolute masterpieces within that series. It was pretty much his life's work for nearly two decades and resulted in all kinds of innovations not just within his games, but the medium as a whole. Once he knew he'd be wrapping up the franchise with Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Kojima started to explore other things like a new Silent Hill game so he could test his horror muscles. Of course, this project was sadly canceled, leading him to go work with PlayStation on a game with some horror elements called Death Stranding.
Netflix Cancels Bastard Son and The Devil Himself After Just One Season
Another new series on Netflix is getting the ax shortly after its first season debuted. Creator Joe Barton confirmed The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled at Netflix. All eight episodes of the freshman drama dropped October 28th, but now there won't be a second installment for fans to see how the series continued. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is based on Sally Green's YA novel, titled Half Bad, so those curious can always read the book to see how the story progresses. It's always a roll of the dice on whether Netflix will give a new series a second season, and unfortunately for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, it joins a long list of other canceled TV shows on the streamer.
The Fall of the House of Usher Creator Hypes Final Netflix Series as "Grand Curtain Call"
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been delivering Netflix subscribers compelling stories for years, and while the recent announcement that he had struck a new partnership with Amazon Studios did cause some excitement, it also means that his time with Netflix is coming to an end. His final project at the streamer will be the upcoming The Fall of the House of Usher, an adaptation of the works of Edgar Allan Poe, with the filmmaker recently recalling how, even if it's his final project with Netflix, it looks to be a fitting sendoff to the partnership. The Fall of the House of Usher series doesn't yet have a release date on Netflix.
Man of Steel 2: Status of Henry Cavill Sequel Reportedly Revealed Amid DC Studios Changes
The live-action DC landscape has evolved quite a lot in recent years, and there have been more and more projects that fans have wanted to see along the way. One pretty popular suggestion has been another Henry Cavill-led Superman movie, and the anticipation surrounding that only grew after Cavill reprised his role in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Shortly after Black Adam hit theaters, Cavill took to social media to indicate that the tease was only just an inkling of what's to come, but conflicting rumors have only made fans uncertain if this rumored new Superman film will happen. A new report from Deadline hints at the reality of the situation, and where the film may or may not fit within James Gunn and Peter Safran's future DC Studios plans.
One Piece Is Teasing a Major Art Collaboration
One Piece has been around for decades now, and in that time, the series has become one of the world's best known epics. Created by Eiichiro Oda, the seafaring shonen has put out well over 1,000 chapters, and its story has kept Luffy in the headlines. Of course, the hero's popularity has turned him into a legend, and some of the world's biggest brands have worked with One Piece to hype the pirate. And now, a mysterious countdown is live promising another massive collaboration.
Smile Director Reveals How MLB Viral Marketing Plan Came Together
The horror movie Smile was a breakout hit of 2022 – in no small part due to an especially clever viral marketing and promotional campaign by Paramount Pictures. Smile used the core distinctive part of its premise (a demonic entity that imitates people, stretching their mouths into horrific smiles) to smash through the noise of the modern world and social media, and freak people out in ther process. Anecdotes of people scrolling through their social feeds. only to be ambushed by freaky gifs of grinning people sparked big word of mouth; the film made national headlines when it used Major Legue Baseball in its campaign!
God of War Ragnarok Hit With Wave of Negative User Reviews
God of War Ragnarok has been hit with a wave of negative user reviews following its very successful launch. God of War Ragnarok was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Its predecessor won Game of the Year in 2018, beating out hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Marvel's Spider-Man. God of War Ragnarok earned its hype after the previous game was hailed by fans and critics alike. Sony also announced the sequel ahead of the PS5's release, giving owners of the new console something to look forward to. After months of prolonged silence, the marketing campaign for the game properly kicked off over the summer, but was still restrained to maintain the game's secrets. Upon release, God of War Ragnarok was praised and became the fastest-selling PlayStation game in history.
New Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Map Seemingly in the Works
While Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has only been available for a few weeks now, it seems that Activision already has big plans for the future. A job listing discovered by Call of Duty leaker @TheGhostofHope seems to indicate that Treyarch is looking to hire a senior level designer to "work on production content for Call of Duty Warzone, Outbreak, and other large map experiences." Back in October, @TheGhostofHope claimed that Treyarch would be working on a new map for the game to release alongside "their premium release in 2024," so this job listing would seem to corroborate that rumor!
