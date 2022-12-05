Researchers identify AP2/ERF family and potential members regulating flower development in kiwifruit

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Aging is driven by unbalanced genes, finds AI analysis of multiple species
Northwestern University researchers have discovered a previously unknown mechanism that drives aging. In a new study, researchers used artificial intelligence to analyze data from a wide variety of tissues, collected from humans, mice, rats and killifish. They discovered that the length of genes can explain most molecular-level changes that occur during aging.
Phys.org
Healing breath: Researchers dramatically improve inhalable mRNA therapy
A research team led by Georgia Tech Professor Phil Santangelo has developed an improved mRNA treatment that is designed to be used in a common nebulizer for a more efficient inhalable delivery of the medicine. Messenger RNA, or mRNA, has been used to immunize millions of people in just the...
Is my RAT actually working? How to tell if your Covid test can detect Omicron | Thea van de Mortel for the Conversation
If you’re buying a RAT, check the TGA’s table to find out if the brand has been tested for sensitivity to newer variants
Phys.org
Atopic dermatitis in dogs linked to certain parts of the genome
Using new gene mapping methods, researchers have found connections between atopic dermatitis (eczema) in dogs and several regions of the genome. Some of the genes identified coincide with genes linked to similar problems in humans. The filaggrin gene region, for example, which is regarded as the most powerful risk factor for atopic eczema in humans, has now also been linked to this disease in Labrador retrievers.
