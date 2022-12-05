Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Panthers announced that they released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , who added that Mayfield requested to be released . He will be placed on waivers.

After being traded by the Browns during the offseason, Mayfield was named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers while Sam Darnold was injured. But the team never found consistency, and coach Matt Rhule was fired in October .

The Panthers are 4–8 and have used three different starting signal-callers this year: Mayfield, Darnold and PJ Walker. Mayfield started the most games at six, leading the team to a 1–5 record. In seven appearances this season, Mayfield tallied 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He completed 57.8% of his passes.

Walker, Darnold and rookie Matt Corral, who is on injured reserve, are the remaining quarterbacks on Carolina’s roster.

