ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Release Baker Mayfield

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XBwUl_0jXuTUN200

Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

The Panthers announced that they released quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. The move was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , who added that Mayfield requested to be released . He will be placed on waivers.

After being traded by the Browns during the offseason, Mayfield was named the Week 1 starter for the Panthers while Sam Darnold was injured. But the team never found consistency, and coach Matt Rhule was fired in October .

The Panthers are 4–8 and have used three different starting signal-callers this year: Mayfield, Darnold and PJ Walker. Mayfield started the most games at six, leading the team to a 1–5 record. In seven appearances this season, Mayfield tallied 1,313 passing yards, six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He completed 57.8% of his passes.

Walker, Darnold and rookie Matt Corral, who is on injured reserve, are the remaining quarterbacks on Carolina’s roster.

For more Carolina Panthers coverage, go to All Panthers .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Did Rams tamper with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield put together a one heck of a performance for the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Two days after being claimed and despite just practicing with the team once, Mayfield played quarterback in all but one drive against the Las Vegas Raiders on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 14.
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

114K+
Followers
44K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy