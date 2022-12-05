How to buy Guards opening day, single game tickets for holidays
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians will make Opening Day and single-game tickets available for a limited time over the holidays starting Monday.
According to the team, a limited number of tickets will be available through Dec. 21 for each game of the season in these sections: upper box, upper reserved, upper bleachers and the family deck.‘Bend but didn’t break’: Pruitt on Browns win, Watson return
Fans can also purchase six packs and 20- or 40-game Flex Voucher Plans.
The full single-game on-sale will take place later this winter and will include all sections at Progressive Field. Fans are limited to eight tickets a game per household.
Ticket management will be made available closer to 2023 Opening Day. Game times will be announced at a later date.Buckeyes to play Georgia in College Football Playoff semifinals
Season ticket members will have a presale opportunity to purchase lower-level and club seat tickets before the public.
To purchase tickets, click here.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0