How to buy Guards opening day, single game tickets for holidays

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Guardians will make Opening Day and single-game tickets available for a limited time over the holidays starting Monday.

According to the team, a limited number of tickets will be available through Dec. 21 for each game of the season in these sections: upper box, upper reserved, upper bleachers and the family deck.

Fans can also purchase six packs and 20- or 40-game Flex Voucher Plans.

The full single-game on-sale will take place later this winter and will include all sections at Progressive Field. Fans are limited to eight tickets a game per household.

Ticket management will be made available closer to 2023 Opening Day. Game times will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket members will have a presale opportunity to purchase lower-level and club seat tickets before the public.

To purchase tickets, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

