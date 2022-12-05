Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Most Influential Artist: Federico Solmi
Before the coronavirus pandemic, before non-fungible tokens picked up speed, Federico, 49, had a collector who’d come by his studio to discuss his work. “In 2019, he told me my work would be great as crypto art and I should consider NFTs,” Federico says. “I said, ‘What is crypto art?’”
CoinDesk
Wen Web3 IRL?
At Miami Art Week, we saw people being brought together to celebrate art and culture with even more traditional brands leaning into Web3. Avery and Sam break down their on-the-ground observations, from Oscar Mayer to Prada, on creative activations and how it’s more clear than ever that brands both in Web2 and Web3 are vying for the same audience, especially at large cultural events.
Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum
Penske Media Corporation said Wednesday that it has acquired Artforum International Magazine, a leading publication in the contemporary art world. Artforum, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, will join PMC’s portfolio of brands, which also includes The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Named Best Entertainment Publication at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism AwardsScott Feinberg Named The Hollywood Reporter's Executive Editor, Awards'Angelyne' Drama Based on Hollywood Reporter Article Joins NBCU's Streaming Slate Publisher Danielle McConnell and associate publisher Kate Koza will continue to lead Artforum operations, with editor David Velasco leading editorial initiatives. Longtime publisher and Artforum shareholder Anthony Korner will continue to work with the publication in an ambassadorial role. Artforum, which...
Slipped Disc
The pianist who is teaching AI to compose
South China Morning Post has a feature on the former US piano prodigy Kit Armstrong who is working with Taipei’s National Tsing Hua University to teach computers how to compose for his instrument. ‘With AI, I am focusing on interpretation, not composition. Interpretation means not following rules,’ he explains....
Alpi Film Lab Unveils Achievements in Fostering Italian-French Co-Productions, ‘American Heroes’ Wins Post-Production Award
During the Torino Film Festival, the Circolo dei Lettori hosted an event during which Alpi Film Lab handed out the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, followed by a panel discussion on the first results achieved by the program. TFL’s program coordinator, Angelica Cantisani, and Alessandra Stefani, of Scarabeo Entertainment, invited on stage director Sophie Beaulieu and producer Camille Genaud, of Paris-based Paraíso Production, to receive the Scarabeo Post-Production Award, consisting of in-kind post-production services worth €12,000 ($12,500). The winning project is a fiction feature titled “American Heroes,” described as “a Western movie set in the French Alps.” In it, two stepbrothers set up...
Patti Smith's photography book is a moving window into her world
Punk rocker and feminist icon Patti Smith has released a new book featuring images acting as mini windows into her world
ZDNet
AI art generator DreamUp illustrates the collision between artistic consent and AI datasets
Behind AI art is data -- countless images used to train an AI art generator. When a user types in a prompt, the generator takes apart those pre-existing images to produce a new combination of colors and shapes, a debatably new piece of art. Featured. AI art generators draw information...
WTF: Metallica-Themed AI Generated Art
If you spend any time on social media, there is no doubt you've come across at least one friend who has shared some type of AI artwork—that is, a piece of art generated by artificial intelligence. If you're like us, when you see these graphics, one question pops into...
Legendary Painter Gerhard Richter Gets Exclusive Representation with David Zwirner
Gerhard Richter, one of the most acclaimed painters working today, has joined David Zwirner, the mega-gallery with eight locations on three continents. The move will see Richter leave his longtime gallery, Marian Goodman, which had represented him for more than 30 years. Richter, who this year turned 90, will have his first show with David Zwirner this coming March in New York. “I have known David since his childhood as I had already in the 1960s worked closely with his father, Rudolf Zwirner,” Richter said in a statement. “I feel this represents a beautiful continuity across generations.” Richter’s paintings have taken many different...
eastcityart.com
Vermeer’s Secrets at the National Gallery of Art
I always enjoyed teaching Vermeer in the art survey courses I taught for many years. Although not a specialist in this area of art history, and perhaps because of that, I felt free to wax heartily on the delicacy of his vision, on how different he was from his peers in the Netherlands in the mid-seventeenth century—not only in the way he presented his genre subjects, but specifically in his technique. I always spoke about the extraordinary finesse of his luminous surfaces, and his achievement in the small number of surviving works of an expressive eloquence, of what might be called a visual poetry unmatched by his contemporaries.
