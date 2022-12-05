Read full article on original website
Related
Panthers run over and through Seahawks for 30-24 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — For all the drama that has surrounded the Carolina Panthers this season, a resiliency among the group has developed and left them unexpectedly in the middle of a playoff race with four games to go. The race to the NFC South title might end up going through Charlotte. Sam Darnold threw one […]
Burakovsky helps Kraken beat Panthers 5-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Florida Panthers 5-2 on Sunday night. Matty Beniers, Jordan Eberle, Daniel Sprong and Yanni Gourde also scored to help Seattle snap a three-game losing streak. Martin Jones finished with 23 saves as the Kraken improved to 3-1 all-time against the Panthers — including 2-0 in Florida. “We wanted to get back to who we are,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “We had lost three in a row so we needed that 60-minute performance in order to push back in the right direction. Our players did that. ... I thought we were pretty consistent, our special teams were solid and contributed to the win. Goaltending was solid. That’s what it takes to get a good road win.” Eric Staal and Chris Tierney scored for the Panthers, who have lost two straight and three of four. Sergei Bobrovsky had 27 saves while starting for the second straight night with Spencer Knight out due to illness.
Jalen Green Lifts Rockets To Victory Over Bucks
Jalen Green scores 12 points during the fourth quarter to lead the Houston Rockets to a home victory against the Bucks.
Reports: Auburn Hires Offensive, Defensive Coordinators
New Tigers coach Hugh Freeze will turn to a pair of coaches with Baylor ties.
Knicks beat Kings 112-99 for 4th straight victory
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 27 points and the New York Knicks ran their winning streak to a season-high four games, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-99 on Sunday night. Randle had all 27 points by halftime, then was ejected with 3:35 left in the third quarter after arguing a non-call and receiving two technical fouls. “It’s an emotional game,” said Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau. “When he got the first one we have to do a better job and get him to walk away. I get the frustration. It was a physical game and he got hammered on the play. But he had a great game going and we can’t let him get distracted.” Jalen Brunson added 18 points, and Immanuel Quickley and Mitchell Robinson each had 12.
Jalen Green scores 30 points, Rockets beat Bucks 97-92
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green had 30 points and seven rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. added 18 points and seven assists and the Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 97-92 on Sunday night to extend their home-winning streak to four games. Houston was coached by assistant coach John Lucas with head coach Stephen Silas away from the team following the death of father and long-time NBA player and coach Paul Silas. Kenyon Martin Jr. had 10 points and five rebounds for the Rockets. Houston shot 44% and was 6 of 27 on 3-pointers. The Rockets made 11 of 12 free throws, going 5 of 6 in the final minute to put the game away. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and eight assists for Milwaukee, Bobby Portis added 17 points and 15 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points and 18 rebounds. The Bucks had won four in a row.
Comments / 0