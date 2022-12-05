ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PhillyBite

Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History

- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com

Manheim boy battling cancer has his wish granted

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown boy was the recipient of a generous gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation. Kalvin Swartzendruber, 6, is battling cancer. When Swartzendruber was asked about what he wanted for his wish he didn’t hesitate — Disneyland. Swartzendruber is headed California in the coming...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
WFMZ-TV Online

Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America

LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
LEESPORT, PA
Shameel Shams

Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'

A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.
NEWTOWN, PA
Times Leader

Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case

WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
