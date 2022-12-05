Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Pennsylvania this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Pennsylvania but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to the Holiday Magic Light Garden at the beautiful Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
PhillyBite
Pennsylvania Amish Culture and History
- During the early settlement of Pennsylvania, the Amish culture and history were a large part of what made the state a unique place. The Amish were a religious group with a distinct culture with laws and traditions. They were separated from the rest of the world and were involved in cottage industries. These industries were essential for the state's early settlement and played a role in the history of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Manheim boy battling cancer has his wish granted
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown boy was the recipient of a generous gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation. Kalvin Swartzendruber, 6, is battling cancer. When Swartzendruber was asked about what he wanted for his wish he didn’t hesitate — Disneyland. Swartzendruber is headed California in the coming...
‘Christmas wish’ reunites Pa. man with family after 90 years
In 1932, a baby was left abandoned in a basket in Pennsylvania. 90 years later, that baby has been slowly reuniting with his blood relatives. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘I couldn’t stop crying’: Woman missing for over. 50 years reunited with family. The Tribune Review reports how Lafayette Hill...
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Chester County Boasts Three Holiday Markets to Check Out
Tis the season for holiday shopping! There are numerous Chester County holiday markets that supply an assortment of unique gifts from artisan vendors, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today.
This town is the cheapest place to live in NJ
Everyone knows that the median home price in New Jersey is higher than it is in most of the country. And the hot real estate market has done nothing to cool prices. You may think that you are priced out of the New Jersey real estate market and are resigned to renting for the rest of your life, but there still is some good news.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Delaware
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
WFMZ-TV Online
Leesport woman competing to be crowned Miss America
LEESPORT, Pa. — Berks County will be represented in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15. Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, just so happens to be a young woman from Leesport and a former 69 News intern. "My time at WFMZ was truly invaluable," Bainbridge said. "I created a great...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
This Bucks County Town Was Listed as One of the Top Places in the Country to Visit During the Holidays
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns was just listed as one of the top Christmas and holiday destinations in the entire country. Stefanie Walduk wrote about the local town in Country Living. New Hope, a deeply-historic riverside town in Bucks County, was listed as the 27th best holiday...
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'
A Pennsylvania woman who died days after giving birth is remembered for her love of both motherhood and teaching. According to ABC station WPVI-TV, Jennifer Krasna, 30, of Newtown, died only days after giving birth to her second son, Cade. The Bucks County woman, who taught at Charlestown Elementary School in Malvern, died "unexpectedly," according to Principal Chris Pickell of FOX station WTXF-TV.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pies in Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Explore an Abandoned Concrete City Hidden in Pennsylvania
For the adventurous and the brave, exploring ghost towns is an enjoyable hobby. There are several ghost towns in Pennsylvania with questionable stories of abandonment but the following may be the most fascinating of them all, keep reading to learn more.
Arbitration award made in WB dog mauling case
WILKES-BARRE — An arbitration panel in Luzerne County Court awarded a Dauphin County woman the amount she sought to cover emergency veterinary care for her dog mauled more than three years ago in an attack by two German shepherds owned by Beth Gilbert McBride, the county’s acting Election Director and chairwoman of Wilkes-Barre City Council.
20+ Animals Burned Alive In Pennsylvania Wildlife Refuge Center Fire: Report
Over 20 animals at a wildlife rehabilitation center in Schuylkill County were killed in a fire early on Monday, Dec. 5, according to a report by WFMZ. The blaze broke out at the main clinic building of the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Wayne Township at around 8 a.m., the report says. A re…
Visit the Largest Christmas Store in Southern California
The Golden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Canoga Park, you might just want to visit.
