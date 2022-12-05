Read full article on original website
Related
2minutemedicine.com
Daily low dose aspirin may be associated with increased fall risk for geriatric patients
1. For healthy elderly patients randomized to take low-dose aspirin for 4 weeks, there was no difference in occurrence of fractures, but a higher occurrence of serious falls prompting hospitalization, compared to patients taking placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) For elderly patients, falls and fractures are a major contributor...
2minutemedicine.com
Low vitamin D is associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality
1. In this cohort study, low vitamin D measured at baseline was associated with an increased risk of death in adults. 2. Nonlinear Mendelian randomization analyses supported causal relations between low vitamin D and increased risk of death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Low vitamin D is associated...
cohaitungchi.com
Why Take Aspirin to Lower Blood Pressure
For many years, many medical doctors have really helpful aspirin to sufferers at excessive threat of coronary heart illness as a method to scale back the chance of getting a coronary heart assault or stroke. However what about hypertension?. This situation will increase the possibilities of a coronary heart assault,...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
physiciansweekly.com
Bivalirudin during and post-percutaneous coronary intervention reduces bleeding and mortality compared to heparin monotherapy
1. Bivalirudin during percutaneous coronary intervention plus high-dose infusion after demonstrated decreased all-cause mortality compared to heparin monotherapy. 2. Risk of major bleeding was marginally greater in the heparin monotherapy group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is used as first-line treatment in patients with...
MedicalXpress
Shingles associated with increased risk for stroke, heart attack
A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, demonstrated that shingles, also known as herpes zoster, is associated with an almost 30% higher long-term risk of a major cardiovascular event such a stroke or heart attack. Their results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy improves respiratory function in children of smoking mothers at 5 years of age
1. In a randomized clinical trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy improved measures of pulmonary function tests at 5 years of age in children born to smoking mothers. 2. Vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy was associated with decreased occurrences of wheezing in children at 5 years of age and had greater benefits when started earlier in pregnancy (<18 weeks gestation).
physiciansweekly.com
Discontinuing RAS inhibitors in advanced chronic kidney disease does not impact long-term outcomes
1. In advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), there was no significant difference in long-term glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between those who used and who discontinued renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors. 2. There was no significant difference in long-term clinical endpoints, such as hospitalization rate and quality of life, between the discontinuation...
physiciansweekly.com
The majority of FDA-approved drug trials recruit from low- and middle-income countries
1. This study found that a high proportion of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug trials recruit participants from low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). 2. Cardiovascular trials had the highest proportion of participants recruited from LMICs. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Nearly one-third of phase three trials sponsored...
physiciansweekly.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
physiciansweekly.com
Airway impedance may aid diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux and aspiration in children
1. In a small prospective cohort of children undergoing direct laryngoscopy and endoscopy, airway impedance did not correlate with gastroesophageal reflux scores based on inspection of the larynx. 2. Airway impedance was significantly lower in subjects who had evidence of aspiration or dysphagia on swallow study within 6 months of...
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
physiciansweekly.com
Supraphysiological perioperative oxygen associated with worse outcomes
1. Supraphysiological oxygen administration during surgery is associated with higher incidence of kidney, myocardial and lung injury. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Greater than 80% of patients undergoing general anesthesia are exposed to oxygen administration higher than that required to maintain normal blood oxygen levels. There are potentially harmful effects of supplemental oxygen administration, however, due to the consequences of hypoxemia, supplemental oxygen is a common component of anesthesia. This retrospective cohort study included 350, 657 patients who underwent surgical procedures longer than 120 minutes under general anesthesia and measured clinical outcomes based on level of oxygen exposure including acute kidney injury (measured using the Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes) myocardial injury (defined as a troponin >0.04 ng/mL within 72 hours of operation) and lung injury (defined using the international classification of diseases hospital discharge diagnosis codes). For each patient, minute to minute FiO2 and SpO2 data were obtained, and the amount of oxygen that was in excess was determined. The incidence of acute kidney injury, myocardial infarction and lung injury were higher in those who received oxygen levels at supraphysiological levels; for example, those at the 75th percentile of oxygen levels had a 26% greater odds of acute kidney injury, 12% greater odds of myocardial injury, and 14% greater odds of lung injury compared to those at the 25th percentile. The observational nature of this study and discrepancies on general diagnosis of these injuries (for example the use of diagnosis codes to identify lung injury) are a few limitations to this study. Future studies are needed to identify the best intraoperative oxygen administration guidelines, knowing that both hypoxemia and supraphysiological oxygen may be associated with adverse events.
physiciansweekly.com
Quality of Gout Care Suboptimal Among Aged Care Residents
Almost one-third of residents with gout living in aged care facilities did not receive urate-lowering therapy (ULT), according to a study published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. For those who did receive ULT, short courses of treatment were common, but inadequate. Amy D. Nguyen, PhD, and colleagues assessed treatment for...
physiciansweekly.com
Fibromyalgia Presents With A Straight Neck on Radiograph
Barring any other radiographic abnormalities, a straight neck may be a major anatomical aberration in fibromyalgia that has gone unnoticed. Robert Katz, MD, spoke with Physician’s Weekly about a study he and his colleagues had published in the Journal of Clinical Rheumatology, titled “The Vast Majority of Patients With Fibromyalgia Have a Straight Neck Observed on a Lateral View Radiograph of the Cervical Spine: An Aid in the Diagnosis of Fibromyalgia and a Possible Clue to the Etiology.”
physiciansweekly.com
Parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer may extend beyond values and preferences
1. In this scoping review, factors that may influence parent decision making in poor-prognosis childhood cancer vary between parents and may lead to potential conflict and tradeoffs. 2. Furthermore, preferences between parents may change depending on a parents’ cognitive state. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) In the recent decade,...
Comments / 0