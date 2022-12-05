Read full article on original website
Northwest side snack shop fusing flavors together to create one-of-a-kind foods
SAN ANTONIO — It seems like new places to eat are constantly popping up all around the 2-1-0 and this week’s taste buds took us to a snack shop on the northwest side called Mochinut where you can find a menu full of Asian-inspired snacks. “What we focus...
What San Antonio searched for the most on Google in 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Google is giving some insight into what San Antonio was most curious about this year. According to its "Year in Trends," the Alamo City was the only place in the country with early voting as its top trend. The top trending animal was the great eared...
Watch 'The Nutcracker' or 'Elf' this weekend in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Though the weather is insisting otherwise, the Christmas season is in full swing in San Antonio. More than just local lights displays and tree-shopping, it also means Alamo City families have a chance to catch timeless shows, holiday-season cinema favorites and beloved tunes. We've rounded up some of the most exciting events happening around the city below.
2 dead after explosion in southeast San Antonio, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating an explosion on the southeast-side where two people died, officials say. San Antonio Police responded to K-BAR Friday night around 11:35 p.m. Police said they received multiple calls about an explosion and confirmed that an explosion did happen, but additional details were not...
Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation
SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
Uber driver, passenger shot in northwest San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — An Uber driver and passenger were shot after being followed by suspects from a bar Saturday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of NW Loop 410 at the Red Roof for a reported shooting. Police...
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
'I fell in love with ballet' | As Children's Nutcracker debuts, former dancers reflect on experiences
SAN ANTONIO — As the final touches are being put on the tutus and ballet shoe ribbons for the Children's Nutcracker this weekend, some of its former principal dancers are reflecting on how their experiences changed their lives. The Children's Ballet of San Antonio features talented young people aged...
Speeding driver lost control of car, jumped curb and slammed into home, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver lost control of their car, jumped a curb, then slammed into a home on the northwest side of town early Sunday morning. It happened around 2:42 a.m. on the 4400 block of Chedder Drive near Babcock Rd, police say. According to officials, the...
Percy is a gentle giant who loves everyone... even cats! | Forgotten Friends
KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Percy is a just over one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Pit mix...
PB&J sandwich shop takes concept to the next level | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us remember the days of packing a sack lunch with a tasty peanut butter and jelly sandwich inside. And one South Texas business wanted to re-create that nostalgia, but with his own personal twist. We visited PB&J with Tay on 5335 McCullough Avenue. "We're...
Teenaged girl found with gunshot wound to her back inside stolen car
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound to her back inside a stolen car on the west side of town Saturday night. First responders were called out to the 2100 block of Texas Ave for reports of a shooting around 10:37 p.m.
During 'active year' of road rage incidents, San Antonio nonprofit expanding aggressive driving program
SAN ANTONIO — The Community Alliance for Training and Safety (CATS) is expanding its Aggressive Driving and Road Rage programs amid an active year of road rage incidents in San Antonio, the agency said. In a release, the agency said its objective is to continue to focus community attention...
San Antonio couple chases thieves driving stolen truck. How their vehicle was recovered in 15 minutes.
SAN ANTONIO — Thieves stole a locked truck from a north side apartment complex. The truck’s owners, Gary and Kyiah Mansfield, say they watched it happen and swiftly took action. The young couple shared with KENS 5 how they managed to get their car back within 15 minutes.
CPS Energy had to turn off power before firefighters could battle blaze at abandoned building
SAN ANTONIO — Electrical hazards made it difficult for firefighters to battle a blaze at a tool yard on the northeast side of town early Wednesday. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 10400 block of Tool Yard near Wurzbach Parkway at the North East Service Center. The building...
BCSO: Off-duty lieutenant found dead in his home, no foul play suspected
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office released a statement Sunday that an off-duty lieutenant had been found dead in his home. BCSO added that they do not suspect foul play. The medical examiner confirmed the man's identity as Jeremy Payne. Payne was the president of the Deputy Sheriff's Association of Bexar County until earlier this year.
'Christmas Wish' : Single mother battles terminal cancer, loved ones ask community for help making this holiday memorable
SAN ANTONIO — The holiday season is here; a time for festivities and cheer. However, one San Antonio family isn’t thinking about gifts under the tree. All Emojean “Emmy” Kraft Molinar wants for Christmas is more time. The 37-year-old single mother is battling terminal cancer. Loved...
Man shot in leg while walking home from store, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Police say a man and woman were walking home from the store when a suspect inside a silver SUV drove up and shot at them, hitting the man in the leg. It happened just after midnight in the 3100 block of Colima Street near SW 19th Street on the west side of town.
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim graduates college with honors: "Lexi would be proud"
SAN ANTONIO — More than six months after losing her daughter in the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Kimberly Rubio graduated with honors from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. On Saturday, the university held its fall commencement at the Bill Greehey Arena on campus. According to University President Thomas...
