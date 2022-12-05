ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Watch 'The Nutcracker' or 'Elf' this weekend in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Though the weather is insisting otherwise, the Christmas season is in full swing in San Antonio. More than just local lights displays and tree-shopping, it also means Alamo City families have a chance to catch timeless shows, holiday-season cinema favorites and beloved tunes. We've rounded up some of the most exciting events happening around the city below.
Local teenager explains the importance of blood and plasma donation

SAN ANTONIO — A seven-year-old should not be getting sick with a new virus every three weeks. Yet, eight years ago, Isabella Robinson was going though exactly that. She suffered from strep throat, influenza, Rotavirus, and other illnesses constantly. Her Mother, Jennifer Robinson, said she saw few improvements from medications and said doctors started questioning if she gave her daughter medication at all.
Body of missing Houston man found near San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — The body of Houston man Aamir Ali, missing since Friday night, was found Wednesday afternoon in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, officials said. Ali disappeared while he was camping with his friends at the park, according to authorities. The Blue Diver and Recovery Team in Canyon Lake recovered the man's body; his family has been notified.
Two detained, one dead after shooting at east-side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say two people are detained after a man was found shot dead in an east-side apartment complex Friday night. Officers arrived to the apartment complex along the 3300 block of Roland Avenue where they found the unidentified victim, according to an SAPD spokesperson. Investigators believe he was being chased through the complex before someone opened fire on him.
Community Policy