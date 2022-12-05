Read full article on original website
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
A 19 year-old college student launches Discover Me, a gender-identity discovery appB.R. ShenoyTempe, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Tucson Fast Food Chain Opens New Location in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved. The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had...
Driver accused of manslaughter in deadly west Phoenix crash
PHOENIX - A driver has been accused of manslaughter after a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in west Phoenix on Sunday. The two-car collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Police say David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was driving...
Police: Three injured, one killed in south Phoenix shooting
Four people were shot Friday night in south Phoenix and one of them died. Police say several people were seen running from the scene of the shooting.
Tempe driver shoots attempted carjacker, leaving him in critical condition: police
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man was shot in Tempe overnight after he allegedly tried to carjack a vehicle, police said. Investigators say it began sometime after 1 a.m. on Dec. 10 near 6th Street and Mill Avenue. The suspect reportedly had opened the front passenger door of a car that...
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting at north Phoenix Jack in the Box; suspect arrested
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a north Phoenix fast food restaurant left a man dead and a woman injured. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at a Jack in the Box located near 19th Avenue and Bell Road.
Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix
PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Crash on SR 85 in Buckeye leaves 2 dead, 3 injured
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - SR 85 southbound in Buckeye has reopened after a crash that killed 2 people and hospitalized 3 others on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The closure was at Hazen Road, milepost 149. The southbound lanes were closed for more than 12 hours...
South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
Girlfriend shoots boyfriend during argument in Phoenix, leads to carjacking in Glendale: police
GLENDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after police say a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend escalated into a shooting that led to a carjacking in Glendale. Glendale Police say the incident started just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 9 when two victims were in Phoenix visiting the...
Community Cares: Stop Traffic Walk to be held in Peoria next January
The Stop Traffic Walk takes place Jan. 28, 2023 at the Peoria Sports Complex, and those organizing the event are already working hard to get teams in place to help spread awareness about human trafficking. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air
Mesa Fire Capt. Josh Blum says the nature of the business created obstacles for crews because "you never know what’s inside there. It could be anything." He added, "We had a heavy fire load, and with all the locked storage units in there, we had a difficult time making forward progress."
Some Phoenix neighborhoods still waiting for bulk trash pickup after months of delays
Bulk trash is piling up in some Phoenix neighborhoods and only growing larger with Christmas later this month. The issue comes after the city announced there was a shortage of drivers about six months ago and delayed pickup. FOX 10’s Lindsey Ragas spoke with neighbors waiting to get their bulk trash picked up.
Dozens of kids shop with Phoenix officers
The 12th Annual Shop with a Cop event kicked off bright and early Thursday morning. 180 kids attended this event hosted by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and Kohls. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Dog passes through TSA X-ray, ATM art installation: This week's heartwarming, unusual headlines
To a dog sent through an airport X-ray machine to a group of veterans training in Arizona for a world record skydive, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week. Here are some of our favorite heartwarming and unusual stories from Dec. 3-9 that have helped make our days a little brighter - or at least, more interesting:
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 9-11
1 p.m. - 8 p.m. "December 10, 2022 marks the 7th Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for Kinder through 8th grade students. The music program provides a vital role in the development of our students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural, and artistic well-being."
Free dental event held in Phoenix on Dec. 9, 10
$2 million in free dental care will be given to more than a thousand patients in two days at the fairgrounds from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation has been holding clinics like this for 10 years. This year, the economy is driving the need for free dental care up. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
Drone Zone: A look at World of Illumination's Rockin' Christmas at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
We're getting into the holiday spirit with the world's largest drive-thru animated light show, World of Illumination. There are several shows around the Valley this year, but in this Drone Zone, FOX 10 drone pilots Corey Goodwin and Brian Kae show us the Rockin' Christmas at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
