Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved. The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver accused of manslaughter in deadly west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A driver has been accused of manslaughter after a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in west Phoenix on Sunday. The two-car collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Police say David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was driving...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on SR 85 in Buckeye leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - SR 85 southbound in Buckeye has reopened after a crash that killed 2 people and hospitalized 3 others on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The closure was at Hazen Road, milepost 149. The southbound lanes were closed for more than 12 hours...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air

Mesa Fire Capt. Josh Blum says the nature of the business created obstacles for crews because "you never know what’s inside there. It could be anything." He added, "We had a heavy fire load, and with all the locked storage units in there, we had a difficult time making forward progress."
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Dozens of kids shop with Phoenix officers

The 12th Annual Shop with a Cop event kicked off bright and early Thursday morning. 180 kids attended this event hosted by the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association and Kohls. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Dec. 9-11

1 p.m. - 8 p.m. "December 10, 2022 marks the 7th Annual Merriment in Melrose event to raise funding for the award-winning Osborn School District Music Program for Kinder through 8th grade students. The music program provides a vital role in the development of our students by reinforcing their social, intellectual, physical, emotional, cultural, and artistic well-being."
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Free dental event held in Phoenix on Dec. 9, 10

$2 million in free dental care will be given to more than a thousand patients in two days at the fairgrounds from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10. The Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation has been holding clinics like this for 10 years. This year, the economy is driving the need for free dental care up. FOX 10's Anita Roman has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Newsmaker: Kimberly Yee & Maricopa County constable Mike Branham

In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're sitting down with Arizona's 36th state treasurer Kimberly Yee who recently won re-election by a landslide, and earned more votes than any other candidate for a statewide office on the Nov. 8 ticket. We also chat with Maricopa County constable Mike Branham, who serves in the Arrowhead precinct, about how dangerous the job can be as we saw a few instances this year of constables being shot at and one of them dying.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

