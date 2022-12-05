Read full article on original website
Which World Cup starlet can replace Messi and Ronaldo?
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in...
Post Register
Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is investigating the death of a migrant worker who reportedly suffered an accident while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Nasser Al Khater, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee for the...
