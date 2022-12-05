Read full article on original website
Related
CoinDesk
SBF's Alameda Research Secretly Funded Crypto Media Site 'The Block'; Crypto Contagion Concerns
Crypto media site The Block was secretly funded over the last two years by Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research, The Block confirmed on Friday. Bernstein reacted to Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze, saying that saving Grayscale would cost a fortune for Digital Currency Group (DCG), which owns Genesis Trading, Grayscale and CoinDesk. Plus, details on Coinbase asking users to switch USDT for USDC and Bankman-Fried agreeing to testify before U.S. House Financial Committee.
CoinDesk
Enhancing User Trust Is the Driving Force Behind Major Changes to Exchanges
Bitget is leading the shift towards enhanced user security, compliance, and liquidity management with its auditable protection funds, proof-of-reserves, and growing compliance practice. The crypto world has been rocked in 2022, with the market witnessing the collapse of FTX within a week. To make matters worse, FTX’s wallet was hacked...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Uniswap ‘Fee Switch’ Proposal for Popular Ether Pools Stirs Up Community Debate
Prices: Bitcoin was trading steady over $17K as investors awaited the latest Consumer Price Index and U.S. central bank interest rate decision. Insights: Uniswap's governance proposal to pilot turning on a “fee switch” has received mostly positive reactions, but the community remains cautious. As Big Events Approach, Bitcoin...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Waives Conversion Fees for Global Users to Switch USDT for USDC
Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users that wish to switch to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the quality of reserves that back Circle-owned USD Coin (USDC). "The Hash" panel discusses the potential reasons behind Coinbase's move.
CoinDesk
UK Extends Crypto Tax Break for Investment Managers in Financial Reforms
The U.K. has confirmed it will extend tax breaks for investment managers to cover crypto assets, a step in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's plan make the country a crypto hub. In October, minister Andrew Griffith said he wanted to “tentatively seize" crypto opportunities, and promised a consultation on how to use new legislative crypto powers contained in the Financial Services and Markets Bill before the Christmas holiday.
CoinDesk
Grayscale, in the Spotlight as GBTC Discount Widens, Says DeFi Fund Now Trading
Grayscale Investments, manager of the world’s biggest publicly traded bitcoin fund, said a new decentralized finance (DeFi) fund has started trading on over-the-counter markets. The trading debut for the new fund, under the symbol “DEFG,” comes as the shares of Grayscale’s largest fund, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), are...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Bitcoin's in the Doldrums as Investors Eye FTX Hearing, FOMC Meeting
After last month’s extreme market plunge as Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapsed, some traders might be grateful for a bit of respite – in the form of a sideways-trading market. Both bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) were essentially flat over the last week, with the two largest...
CoinDesk
What Is dYdX? Understanding the Decentralized Crypto Exchange
The continued maturity of the crypto market has led to a positive feedback loop between the market and its participants. As new participants enter the market, the market has matured, leading to new crypto platforms and products to invest with. No other sector in crypto has experienced this positive feedback...
CoinDesk
Crypto’s Most Influential of 2022, With Ben Schiller
I think it's fair to say that this year has been remarkable for crypto, as it is the ninth consecutive year that we honor people and institutions that have made a significant impact on crypto, whether for good or bad, by curating a list … CoinDesk’s Most Influential.
CoinDesk
India Looks to Coordinate Global Crypto Rulemaking as It Assumes G-20 Presidency
India, a country that has at times sought to ban and severely limit crypto usage within its borders, has as of Dec. 1 assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 – the intergovernmental forum of some of the world’s largest economies – just as much of the world is pondering whether stricter regulation of the industry is needed.
CoinDesk
SEC Urges US-listed Companies to Disclose Crypto Damage
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued letters to companies flagging the need to disclose any potential impacts from mayhem in the crypto markets. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De weighs in.
CoinDesk
Shares of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended in UK and US
Trading in shares of London-based Argo Blockchain (ARBK) was suspended in the U.K. and U.S. on Friday. The exact reason for the suspension was not disclosed, but it typically is due to the pending release of news. At the end of October, Argo said that a deal to raise $27...
CoinDesk
AI-Related Tokens Surge as Maple, Ren Fall: CoinDesk Market Index Week in Review
Fetch.ai (FET), a blockchain-based project focused on artificial intelligence (AI), was the top performer this week among the 167 digital assets in the CoinDesk Market Index (CMI). The FET token’s price has jumped from 6 cents at the start of the week to now 11 cents, surging 80% in the...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Foundation Proposes Changes to Crypto DEX's Governance, Voting Processes
The Uniswap Foundation is putting to vote a series of governance changes that it said would streamline voting in the decentralized autonomous organization that manages Uniswap, one of the most popular venues for decentralized crypto trading. Uniswap community members will get to vote on Dec. 14 on a restructuring package...
CoinDesk
Goldman Sachs Is Trying to Make Blockchain Bonds Happen
This week, David Solomon (DJ D-Sol if we’re using stage names), chairman and CEO of investment bank Goldman Sachs, proved he’s stuck in the past with a Wall Street Journal opinion piece he penned titled: “Blockchain Is Much More Than Crypto.” The article was published on the heels of Goldman saying it’s planning to spend “tens of millions” on discounted crypto investments.
CoinDesk
FalconX Discloses Assets Locked on FTX
Crypto trading firm FalconX said Thursday it has a portion of its assets locked on failed crypto exchange FTX. "FalconX balances locked on FTX represented 18% of our unencumbered cash equivalents. This ratio was within our counterparty exposure limits," FalconX said in a blog post. It said it will remain...
CoinDesk
Crypto.com Releases Proof-of-Reserves Data Showing Client Assets Are Fully Backed
Crypto.com released proof-of-reserves data from auditing firm Mazars Group that showed its clients' assets are fully backed one to one, according to a statement Friday. This comes after rival exchange Binance released a similar report from the same auditor seemingly proving its reserves on Wednesday. Similar to Binance, Mazars compared assets held in on-chain addresses on Crypto.com with customer balances on Dec. 7.
CoinDesk
Polygon Studios CEO on Solana, Investment in Space
Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who is one of CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022, weighs in on Solana. "This space is really fragile and really nascent," he says. But, he explains why he is bullish about a multi-chain future.
CoinDesk
Bernstein Says Saving Grayscale Will Come at a Cost for Digital Currency Group
Genesis’ extended withdrawal freeze – the lender has told its creditors it will take weeks rather than days to find a solution – continues to weigh on crypto markets, Bernstein said in a research report Thursday. Parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owes Genesis about $1.7 billion....
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Steady at $17K Ahead of Fed Decision; The Lightning Network's Potential Privacy Upgrade
CoinDesk Markets Managing Editor Brad Keoun weighs in on bitcoin's stagnant price action in December, along with news of Sen. Cynthia Lummis calling ether a security. Plus, CoinDesk Tech Managing Editor Christie Harkin discusses how protocol-based solutions like BOLT-12 could improve privacy for Bitcoin's Lightning Network.
Comments / 0