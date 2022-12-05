ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 2

Revelator Phoenix
6d ago

It seems a pedestrian or two die every day from being hit by a car. Didn’t these space cadets learn in school that roadways are for cars? Just because pedestrians have the right of way doesn’t mean you can’t die.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash

PHOENIX - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix on Friday night, and police are looking for the driver involved. The collision happened sometime before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 9 near 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Mario Aguirre, had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver accused of manslaughter in deadly west Phoenix crash

PHOENIX - A driver has been accused of manslaughter after a deadly crash that left a man dead and a woman critically injured in west Phoenix on Sunday. The two-car collision happened just before 2 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and McLellan Boulevard. Police say David Leeshawn Johnson, 30, was driving...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Crash on SR 85 in Buckeye leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - SR 85 southbound in Buckeye has reopened after a crash that killed 2 people and hospitalized 3 others on Saturday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The closure was at Hazen Road, milepost 149. The southbound lanes were closed for more than 12 hours...
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being shot in west Phoenix, suspect on the loose

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are looking for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in a car on Wednesday night. The incident started after first responders went to the scene of a crash near 69th Drive and Fillmore Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. A vehicle had...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Police investigating man's murder in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - A murder investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 8 to reports of a shooting near 67th Avenue and Fillmore Street. Once at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Eduardo Uzueta, who had been shot. Uzueta was taken to a hospital where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Argument leads to suspect killing father dropping off birthday gift in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An argument led to a man killing a father dropping off a birthday gift for his daughter in Chandler, police say. On Monday, just before 4:30 p.m., investigators say 29-year-old Carlos Dorion and 37-year-old Domingo Luz got into an argument after Dorion tailgated Luz while driving near Chandler Boulevard and McQueen Road. After the fight, Dorion went to visit his daughter to drop off a birthday gift for her at a house on Toledo Street, right off Chandler Boulevard, according to court paperwork.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix apartment fire leaves 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person was hospitalized after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in south Phoenix, fire officials said. Firefighters were called to an apartment near Central and Baseline early Saturday morning and discovered "thick smoke" coming from the entrance to the building. "Crews were able to knockdown...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcyclist dies after collision on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with another car Thursday morning on a freeway in Mesa. The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Superstition Freeway (US 60) near Greenfield Road. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms the man who was riding the motorcycle died at the scene, but other information was not immediately available. It’s unclear if anyone else was hurt.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large fire at Mesa storage facility sends smoke billowing into air

Mesa Fire Capt. Josh Blum says the nature of the business created obstacles for crews because "you never know what’s inside there. It could be anything." He added, "We had a heavy fire load, and with all the locked storage units in there, we had a difficult time making forward progress."
MESA, AZ
KVIA

Single-vehicle Rollover near I-10 and Mesa

UPDATE: 1 person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. EL PASO, Texas– Fire dispatch confirms a single-vehicle crash near I-10 and Mesa. The call came in at around 6:51 a.m. First responders are on the scene. No further information has been released.
EL PASO, TX
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy