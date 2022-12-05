Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
bkreader.com
A Hero’s Homecoming: An Evening with Angela Davis in Fort Greene
Angela Y. Davis, the iconic activist at the center of the Black Liberation, feminist, queer and prison abolitionist movements, was welcomed for an on-stage conversation with political scholar Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Fort Greene on Friday. The event was more than just a book talk...
Twin Friends of NYC Mayor Are Dogged By City Allegations
Businessman Vadim Shubaderov, 35, thought he had found the ideal situation when he met a charming set of identical twins in Brooklyn. Twin Friends of Eric Adams.Photo byMC Studio From Twitter.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
Silver Saunders Friedman Dies: Cofounder Of Famed NY Comedy Club The Improv
Silver Saunders Friedman, who ran the New York Improv until it closed in 1992, has died. No details on the cause were immediately available. Her death comes less than a month after the passing of her ex-husband, Budd Friedman, who cofounded the New York club and later ran the L.A. Improv. The New York Improv opened in 1963 as a late night coffee shop, opened by Budd Friedman and his future wife, Silver Saunders. It was located in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood on West 44th near 9th Avenue. Saunders was i the Broadway show “How To Succeed in Business,” She...
Where do NYC pigeons go in the winter?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking up at birds flying south for the winter are out of luck if they’re hoping to see pigeons. The Big Apple’s ubiquitous bird is no fair-weather friend to New York City. Pigeons are tough and stick in the five boroughs, even as the cold settles in, Sunny Corrao, […]
Mayor Eric Adams was surprise guest at Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party
Mayor Eric Adams was a surprise guest at former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 65th birthday party, we hear. A group of 75 former top staffers and pals gathered at Kenneth Cole and Maria Cuomo Cole’s swank Sutton Place spread in Manhattan, sources said, on Tuesday night to celebrate Cuomo. Maria is Andrew’s sister, and has been married to the fashion designer since 1987. Toasts were given by former top aides including Steve Cohen, Bill Mulrow and Melissa DeRosa before a red velvet cake with sparklers was wheeled out. As the night wound down, we hear, party-hopping mayor Adams showed up unexpectedly with...
When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar. Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
Hudson County taps former NYC official Becky Scott to head corrections department
A former bureau chief of the New York City Department of Corrections is heading across the river to take on a key Hudson County role. Becky Scott, who retired from a 30-year career in New York City corrections last year, is expected to be appointed director of the Hudson County Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation this week.
Pete Davidson just listed his New York condo for nearly $1.3M: peek inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It wasn’t a joke when the “King of Staten Island” Pete Davidson announced he was moving off Staten Island in February. The Island’s most celebrated comedian of SNL fame, has listed his 1,592-square-foot condo, in the Accolade building in St. George for a price tag of $1,299,999, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. Davidson purchased the condo in 2021 for $1.2 million after moving out of the basement of the Great Kills home he purchased for his mother.
Comedy Club Carolines on Broadway shutting down
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Beloved comedy club Carolines on Broadway is shutting down, the club announced Tuesday night. The last show will be on Dec. 31. Carolines on Broadway has been in Times Square since 1992. Before that, the club was in Chelsea and in South Street Seaport. Owner Caroline Hirsch is not renewing the lease […]
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appoints first Black woman to serve as first deputy mayor
New York City Mayor Eric Adams appointed the first Black woman to serve as the city's first deputy mayor on Tuesday, rounding off a year of high-profile appointments of women, including women of color.
Disenchanted NYC Councilman Switches Parties, Turns to GOP
Democratic Brooklyn City Councilman Ari Kagan is officially switching parties—announcing that as of Monday, he’s a Republican. “Every month I was asking myself, ‘Why am I still a Democrat?’” Kagan said in a press conference at City Hall, according to the New York Daily News. “It’s not about numbers or an election. It’s about sending a message.” Kagan – an immigrant from Belarus – cited rising crime statistics and progressive criminal justice reforms as the biggest reasons behind his decision, saying: “The Democratic Party in New York was moving to [the] left at such a speed I couldn’t keep up....
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
CDC recommends indoor masks in 4 NYC boroughs, Long Island amid COVID spike
NEW YORK (PIX11) —In four of the five New York City boroughs, people are urged to wear masks indoors and on public transportation due to a spike in COVID cases, according to the CDC. The Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island are in orange, meaning high-risk levels, while Manhattan is in yellow, the medium-risk level, […]
Man arrested in NYC baseball bat attack
This article contains graphic and/or violent imagery that some readers and viewers may find uncomfortable. We’ve done a lot of “people ain’t isht” stories in the past, but this one is pretty high on the list. According to TMZ, a man has been arrested for a...
pix11.com
4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: NYPD
Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets in front of a local deli in the Bronx Tuesday evening. 4 shot, including 3 teenagers, outside Bronx deli: …. Four people, including three teenagers, were hospitalized after being shot in a hail of bullets...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
therealdeal.com
Historic townhouses top Brooklyn’s luxury market
Historic townhouses scored the top two contracts in Brooklyn last week. The most expensive Kings County home to find a buyer was a townhouse at 28 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $6.1 million, according to Compass’ weekly report. Built in 1858, the 3,500-square-foot, four bedroom, four-bathroom home was...
Family of missing Brooklyn girl, 12, says she was lured from home
Update: The girl was found safe in the Bronx late Tuesday night, her family told PIX11 News. For the latest updates on this story, click here. The story below has been updated to remove the girl’s name and image because she is a minor. EAST FLATBUSH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Brooklyn family on Tuesday was […]
