Post Register
Braves acquire former All-Star reliever Jiménez from Tigers
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Atlanta Braves traded for former All-Star reliever Joe Jiménez on Wednesday night, sending two minor leaguers to Detroit to help restock a bullpen now minus Kenley Jansen. The Tigers acquired outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and left-hander Jake Higginbotham. The swap at the winter meetings...
Dual-sport superstar Rodrick Pleasant joins Prospex
Four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant has signed on to be in the first wave of recruits to have a trading card through Prospex. Pleasant, a star football player and track athlete, said this will be his first NIL deal. He has been wary to sign a deal with the worry of jeopardizing his eligibility but he feels confident about his deal with Prospex.
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Dec. 9-12
1934 — The New York Giants wins the NFL championship by beating the Chicago Bears 30-13 in the famous “Sneakers Game.” With the temperature at 9 degrees and the Polo Grounds field a sheet of ice, the Giants open the second half wearing basketball shoes and score 27 points in the final period to overcome a 13-3 Chicago lead.
Wong hits 5 3s, scores 36 to help Miami beat Cornell 107-105
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored a career-high 35 points, Jordan Miller added 22 points and Miami beat Cornell 107-105 Wednesday night to snap the Big Red's seven-game win streak. Wong made 11 of 17 from the field, 5 of 8 from 3-point range and 9 of...
'She is coming home!': Sports world cheers Griner's release
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brittney Griner's Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team mates, fellow athletes and sport luminaries cheered her release from Russian custody on Thursday, months after she was first detained in a Moscow airport.
