A Croatian player's son ran across the field to console Neymar after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup
Neymar was clearly heartbroken after Brazil was knocked out of the World Cup, but an opponent's son was ready to lift him up.
Holland boss Louis van Gaal reveals what Argentina players told him after game as ex-Man Utd manager confirms retirement
LOUIS VAN GAAL revealed that he was teased by goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after the Netherland's defeat to Argentina on penalties. The Dutch crashed out of the World Cup after Martinez denied Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis in the shoot-out. Wout Weghorst's dramatic late brace, including a 101st minute leveller,...
‘Just tall people and long balls’ – Messi tears into Van Gaal for saying Dutch play good football after World Cup loss
ARGENTINA captain Lionel Messi tore into Holland boss Louis van Gaal for his long ball approach to their World Cup quarter-final. The South American champions avoided a late scare, beating the Dutch on penalties after seeing their two-goal lead evaporate late on in normal time. Beanstalk Wout Weghorst bagged the...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
The "Holy Grail" of ships found, with cargo worth $17 Billion.
The San Jose Galleon or also known as the “Holy Grail”, Was Discovered in 2015 with $17 Billion Cargo.Rooted Expeditions. In 2015, a man using a robot submarine discovered a shipwreck in the Caribbean Sea with a cargo thought to be worth as much as $17 billion. They would soon find out that they discovered the abandoned and lost ship called, the San Jose Galleons. Where is the ship? And what did they do with all that treasure? Hi I’m Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let’s dive right into today's story.
England fans left seething at Kylian Mbappe’s reaction to Harry Kane’s skied penalty in World Cup heartbreaker vs France
ENGLAND fans fumed at Kylian Mbappe after he laughed in reaction to Harry Kane's penalty miss. Kane blazed over from 12 yards and it proved costly as France beat England 2-1 to secure a place in the World Cup semi-final where they will meet Morocco. Earlier in the half the...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
Portugal Announces Decision On Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo is once again being relegated to the bench for Saturday's World Cup quarterfinal match vs. Morocco. It's been a very frustrating tournament for the 37-year-old superstar who also took a place amongst the substitutes in his country's last outing. Ronaldo was subbed out in the 65th minute...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi takes shot at Netherlands manager after Argentina’s World Cup win
Lionel Messi was feeling a little spicy after his team made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on Friday. The Argentina star Messi led his team to victory in their quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. Messi assisted his teammate Nahuel Molina on the opening goal in the 35th minute and then scored himself in the 73rd minute on a penalty kick. When the match went to a shootout after the Netherlands scored two late goals to equalize, Messi coolly converted his penalty, beating Dutch keeper Andries Noppert with ease.
Look: Pass From Lionel Messi Leading To Argentina Goal Going Viral
The World Cup is the one trophy that has eluded Argentina megastar Lionel Messi in his legendary career. Today he rose to the occasion in the biggest possible way with one of the most incredible passes in World Cup history. In the 35th minute of today's World Cup quarterfinal against...
Who Is Soccer Star Karim Benzema’s Model Girlfriend Jordan Ozuna?
Find out who Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema is dating and where you may have seen the American model before.
Heartbroken Brazil star Neymar reveals he may never play in World Cup again as Pele begs him to carry on in tribute
NEYMAR has cast doubt on his international future after Brazil suffered World Cup heartbreak against Croatia. But Pele has urged him to "keep inspiring" Brazilians after the 30-year-old equalled his scoring record for the men's national team. Neymar bagged his 77th Brazil goal to put his side ahead in extra-time,...
Qatar just spat in the face of Budweiser’s $75 million World Cup sponsorship
Thumama stadium in Doha, where beer-less fans will watch World Cup matches. For many sports fans, attending a game and drinking beer go hand in hand. Well aware of this, AB InBev’s Budweiser spends about $75 million every four years to be the official beer sponsor of the World Cup.
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
There was something Bourdain-like about the big, soccer life Grant Wahl led
Grant Wahl lifted, popularized and pioneered soccer coverage in the U.S. Above all, he shared that giant, adventurous life with colleagues and strangers alike.
Qatar World Cup chief said 'death is a natural part of life' after a migrant worker died while fixing lights for a soccer training base
"Death is a natural part of life, whether it's at work, whether it's in your sleep," said World Cup 2022 boss Nasser Al Khater.
Disgraced Boris Becker will have to surrender huge sum of cash when he is deported
DISGRACED tennis star Boris Becker will have to surrender most of his money when he is deported to Germany. Becker, 55, got 2½ years in April for hiding £2.5million of assets in a bankruptcy fraud case and will soon be freed from Huntercombe jail in Oxfordshire. Becker will...
23 dead and 77 missing, so why is Europe silent? The fight for justice in Melilla
In the early hours of 24 June, Ali* felt nervous. He, along with hundreds of other people, had begun walking towards the border fence that divides Morocco and Melilla, an outpost of Spain in Northern Africa. Most of those walking with Ali were, like him, refugees from Sudan.This was not Ali’s first attempt to enter Europe. He had previously spent four months detained in Libya after leaving his home in Darfur and trying to reach Italy via the Mediterranean Sea. This time, he hoped he could enter and apply for asylum in Spanish territory.“We decided to go early in...
6 of the 10 worst cities in the world for expats to live in are in Europe — see the list
While Valencia, Spain, was named the best city for expats, Johannesburg in South Africa was voted the worst city for expat living.
US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
