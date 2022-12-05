Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Dapagliflozin Lowers Hospitalization Risk in Patients With CKD Despite Diabetes Status
Patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), whether or not they also had diabetes, were found to have a reduced risk of hospitalization when they took dapagliflozin. Among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), both with and without type 2 diabetes, dapagliflozin was effective in reducing the risk of hospitalization for any cause, according to a study published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
2minutemedicine.com
Discontinuing RAS inhibitors in advanced chronic kidney disease does not impact long-term outcomes
1. In advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD), there was no significant difference in long-term glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) between those who used and who discontinued renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors. 2. There was no significant difference in long-term clinical endpoints, such as hospitalization rate and quality of life, between the discontinuation...
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Researchers found two minutes of walking can reduce type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart failure
A two-minute walk can lower blood sugar and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a new study has found. Researchers have found that walking within 60 to 90 minutes after a meal is more effective when blood sugar levels are high.
WTVW
Signs of heart failure
Mayo Clinic experts say the main cause of heart failure is coronary artery disease, which can be caused by poorly controlled hypertension or diabetes. But people with sleep apnea, or those taking certain cancer medications may also be at higher risk. And in rare cases, viral infections can cause damage to the heart muscle.
physiciansweekly.com
Bivalirudin during and post-percutaneous coronary intervention reduces bleeding and mortality compared to heparin monotherapy
1. Bivalirudin during percutaneous coronary intervention plus high-dose infusion after demonstrated decreased all-cause mortality compared to heparin monotherapy. 2. Risk of major bleeding was marginally greater in the heparin monotherapy group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) is used as first-line treatment in patients with...
physiciansweekly.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
Israel Claims They Are on the Cusp of a Complete and Permanent Diabetes Cure
Multiple global reports and members of the scientific community have expressed optimism for the claims’ veracity. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author.
physiciansweekly.com
Statins and Vitamin D Cause Muscle Weakness and Discomfort
Muscle pain, weakness, and other statin-associated muscle symptoms (SAMS) are prevalent and sometimes cause people to stop taking their prescribed statins. While vitamin D therapy has been linked to less statin intolerance in observational research, randomized controlled trials have yet to be reported. The purpose of this study was to examine whether vitamin D supplementation was related to the avoidance of SAMS and the lessening of statin cessation. In a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial, healthy men and women over 50 and 55 taking no other vitamin D supplements were enrolled. At the beginning of 2016, a survey was administered to those who had begun statin therapy after the randomization process. Early in the year 2022, the data was evaluated. Cholecalciferol (2,000 international units) once a day vs. placebo, with statin prescription monitoring.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Healthline
Is High Blood Pressure Considered Heart Disease?
High blood pressure is not considered a type of heart disease, but it does play a major role in the development of heart disease. High blood pressure (also called hypertension) is one of the biggest risk factors someone can have for developing heart disease. High blood pressure can also lead...
physiciansweekly.com
Deferiprone is associated with worsening Parkinson’s symptoms in patients naïve to dopaminergic drugs
1. Deferiprone was associated with an increase in MDS-Unified Parkinson’s Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) scores compared to placebo, indicating worsening symptoms. 2. The deferiprone group had faster disease progression and more adverse events than the placebo group. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Parkinson’s disease is characterized by...
cohaitungchi.com
Can DHEA Help With A Thyroid Condition?
DHEA is a natural hormone produced by the body and is a dietary supplement. Sometimes, this hormone is referred to as the “fountain of youth” or an “anti-aging super hormone” because it has a steroid-like effect on the body. DHEA levels naturally decline as we age, but they may also be lower in people with health conditions like thyroid problems. Here's what you need to know about DHEA and if it can help with a thyroid condition.
physiciansweekly.com
Vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy improves respiratory function in children of smoking mothers at 5 years of age
1. In a randomized clinical trial, vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy improved measures of pulmonary function tests at 5 years of age in children born to smoking mothers. 2. Vitamin C supplementation in pregnancy was associated with decreased occurrences of wheezing in children at 5 years of age and had greater benefits when started earlier in pregnancy (<18 weeks gestation).
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
physiciansweekly.com
Airway impedance may aid diagnosis of gastroesophageal reflux and aspiration in children
1. In a small prospective cohort of children undergoing direct laryngoscopy and endoscopy, airway impedance did not correlate with gastroesophageal reflux scores based on inspection of the larynx. 2. Airway impedance was significantly lower in subjects who had evidence of aspiration or dysphagia on swallow study within 6 months of...
physiciansweekly.com
Quality of Gout Care Suboptimal Among Aged Care Residents
Almost one-third of residents with gout living in aged care facilities did not receive urate-lowering therapy (ULT), according to a study published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. For those who did receive ULT, short courses of treatment were common, but inadequate. Amy D. Nguyen, PhD, and colleagues assessed treatment for...
physiciansweekly.com
Maternal unintentional injury during pregnancy associated with higher risk of cerebral palsy
1. Based on a large cohort study, children born to mothers who had an unintentional injury during pregnancy had a 33% increased risk of cerebral palsy (CP) diagnosis. 2. More severe maternal injuries were associated with greater increases in CP risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Cerebral palsy...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
