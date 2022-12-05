ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rahway, NJ

Baristanet Profile: Charlie Spademan

Where do you live? Montclair’s South End, near the Business District. Things are happening here!. When did you move there? I’ve lived in Montclair since 1995, in this house for a dozen+ years. Where did you grow up? I was born and spent my early years in Detroit...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Giveaway! Outpost in the Burbs Presents The Harlem Gospel Travelers with Special Appearances by Montclair High School Honors and Madrigal Choirs

Montclair, N.J. – Outpost in the Burbs presents the Harlem Gospel Travelers on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 8 p.m. in its “New Voices” series. This concert will take place at the First Congregational Church, 40 S. Fullerton Avenue in Montclair and will feature a special appearance by members of Montclair High School Honors and Madrigal Choirs to open the show.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Weekend Family Fun: Holiday Crafts, Winter Festivals, Theater, Santa and More

Another weekend is here! If you’re looking for some fun and family-friendly things to do, check out some of these activities happening in and around town!. We’ve posted some of our favorite holiday shows and holiday light displays already, so they won’t appear here. In case you missed those articles, you can read our round up of holiday shows for kids here and our round up of holiday light displays here.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Santa Claus To Ride Again on Montclair Fire Truck Through Town

Montclair, NJ – Santa Claus is coming to town. Santa will make a drive-through visit in Montclair on Saturday, December 17. The jolly fellow will be seen on a Montclair fire truck which will cover a route through town. At 1:00 p.m. he will depart from Montclair Fire Headquarters at 1 Pine Street heading to the south end then going north through mid-town and uptown Montclair and looping his way back to Fire HQ.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Tripledemic Conditions Prompt NYC Health Officials To Urge People To Mask Up

Dubbed a triple or tridemic, it’s the perfect viral storm — COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza (flu) — all hitting at the same time. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there is a high level of these three respiratory viruses. Nationally, hospitalizations for flu reached the highest levels for this time of year in more than a decade. COVID-19 hospitalization have also been steadily increasing in the last three weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

