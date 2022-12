On Saturday, men’s Oklahoma basketball and Arkansas will go at each other on the hardwood in the second annual Crimson and Cardinal Classic at the BOK Center in Tulsa. The 9th-ranked Razorbacks (8-1) are the first ranked team Oklahoma has faced in the 2022-23 season, The Sooners take a 7-2 record into the game and the momentum of a 75-53 win over University of Missouri-Kansas City. Arkansas is coming off a 65-58 win over UNC Charlotte earlier in the week and has won four straight games after suffering its lone loss of the season 90-87 to Creighton.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO