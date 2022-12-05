ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Wrestling..State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments.

CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium. Meanwhile, Bronson went unbeaten as they won the JAWS tournament in Jackson for a second straight year.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
OBITUARY: Albert C. Riddle, Jr.

Albert C. Riddle, Jr., 40, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive guests for visitation Friday, January 6,...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Sharon Kathleen “Kathy” Kent

Sharon Kathleen “Kathy” Kent, 51, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Kathy was born February 7, 1971...
BRONSON, MI
Grievance filed by Juvenile Court employees in reclassification dispute

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Juvenile Court Administrator Wendy Gensch expressed her displeasure to the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday regarding a lack of action on a request to promote two Juvenile Court employees. Gensch read from a letter she sent to County Administrator...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI

