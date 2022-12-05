Read full article on original website
Wrestling..State ranked UC and Bronson win Saturday tournaments.
CONCORD, MI (WTVB) – Branch County’s state ranked wrestling teams won tournament championships on Saturday. The Union City Chargers won the Grover Invitational championship at Concord for the second straight year. The Chargers placed nine of their 11 entrants, including six champions. Winning the top spot on the podium were Alex Boyer (126), Landyn Crance (132), Montana Connell (144), Colton Russell (150), Maddox Miller (157) and Grady Iobe (215). In addition, Logan Mears (113), Mason Hawthorne (120) and Aidan Taylor (138) earned trips to the podium. Meanwhile, Bronson went unbeaten as they won the JAWS tournament in Jackson for a second straight year.
Girls Hoops: Cardinals and Vikings remain unbeaten; Orioles and Chargers drop Big 8 openers
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater Lady Cardinals clamped down defensively and used a 14-1 fourth quarter to pull away from host Hastings 37-21 on Friday night in their Interstate 8 Conference opener. The win improved Coldwater’s overall record to 4-0 overall. Coldwater’s Elli Foley led all...
BUSINESS BEAT: Ribbon cutting on Sunday at The Tavern Bar and Grill in Quincy
QUINCY, MI (WTVB) – A Sunday afternoon ribbon cutting ceremony has been scheduled for The Tavern Bar and Grill in downtown Quincy. There will be a Open House starting at 2:00 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m.. The Tavern Bar and Grill recently opened for business and...
OBITUARY: Albert C. Riddle, Jr.
Albert C. Riddle, Jr., 40, of Coldwater passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Michigan Medicine Hospital in Ann Arbor. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. The family will receive guests for visitation Friday, January 6,...
OBITUARY: Sharon Kathleen “Kathy” Kent
Sharon Kathleen “Kathy” Kent, 51, of Bronson, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. Kathy was born February 7, 1971...
Ascension Borgess nurses reach tentative deal with hospital to avoid possible strike
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The threat of a strike has been averted as nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo have reached a tentative agreement with their hospital’s administration. If ratified, the new three-year contract would cover over 300 nurses at the hospital. The agreement was reached...
Baker scheduled to make Council presentation on allowing overnight parking
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater City Manager Keith Baker is scheduled to make a short presentation during Monday night’s City Council meeting which will look at the potential for allowing overnight parking on designated City streets. Baker met with staff to discuss the matter following a request from...
Grievance filed by Juvenile Court employees in reclassification dispute
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Juvenile Court Administrator Wendy Gensch expressed her displeasure to the Branch County Board of Commissioners during their work session on Thursday regarding a lack of action on a request to promote two Juvenile Court employees. Gensch read from a letter she sent to County Administrator...
