Update: Traffic Alert: Four Vehicle Crash On Tuolumne Road Slows Traffic
Update at 4:35 p.m.: The CHP reports that Tuolumne Road has completely reopened after a four-vehicle crash that is detailed below. They add that the collision resulted in minor injuries. Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP reports that some of the wreckage from a four-vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road has...
PG&E Urges Customers to Plan For Potential Outages
Sonora, CA – Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is preparing for potential power outages and encourages customers to do the same. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the Sierra Nevada, above 3,500 feet, from 4 a.m. on Saturday through 4 a.m. on Monday, as earlier reported here. According to PG&E meteorologists, the system could bring rain, gusty winds, heavy snow, and the possibility of thunderstorms. That has the company preparing an all-hands-on-deck response as the wicked weather could result in trees, limbs and other debris falling onto powerlines, damaging equipment, and interrupting electric service. Additionally, the utility has activated its companywide Emergency Operations Center to allocate crews, materials and other resources for restoration efforts across its service area. In addition, PG&E operations emergency centers will be activated in impacted areas to assist customers.
Update: Winter Storm Warning
The Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service for the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, as well as the lower Sierra Nevada of Mariposa County (specifically above 3,000 feet) and Yosemite National Park, remains in effect until 4 AM Monday. The snow levels will continue to...
Tribal Chair Mathiesen Featured On Mother Lode Views
Jamestown, CA — Many significant projects are underway by the Chicken Ranch Tribe of Me-Wuk Indians. One of the most visible is the new casino and resort under construction off Highway 108 near Jamestown. Tribal Chair Lloyd Mathiesen will provide an update on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.
Winter Storm Brings Wind, Rain And Snow
A Wind Advisory is now in effect for the Mariposa County foothills and the central San Joaquin Valley until 7 PM this evening. Southeast winds of fifteen twenty-five mph are occurring, with gusts up to forty-five mph. The gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Secure outdoor objects. Tree limbs...
Large Meth Bust In Amador County
Pioneer, CA – An Amador County Sheriff’s Deputy made a traffic stop in Pioneer that turned into a big drug bust. On Wednesday, just before midnight, while patrolling in the 25000 block of Highway 88, a deputy noticed a Dodge pickup with a code violation and pulled it over. A record check showed the driver, 37-year-old Albert Delamater of Stockton, was on post-release community supervision, allowing for a search of himself and the truck.
Bodycam Footage Released In Mariposa Officer-Involved Shooting
Mariposa County, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office has released more details and the bodycam footage of two deputies involved in the deadly shooting. As we reported here earlier, on November 30, an officer-involved shooting happened around 10 a.m. near the First Baptist Church and School on Frank Wilson Road in the Mariposa area. The deceased suspect was identified as 24-year-old Joshua Antelope, a transient of Mariposa County, and little information on what led up to the fatal shooting was released.
Body Discovered In Washington Fire Identified
Sonora, CA – The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found inside the Washington Fire footprint. The deceased is Robert Frank Baiko of Sonora, and his next of kin has been notified, according to sheriff’s officials. As we reported here on August 26, the one-year anniversary of the blaze, the body was still being examined by “the anthropology department and in the process of being identified,” disclosed sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian.
Columbia Man Arrested For Felony Vandalism
Tuolumne, CA – An argument between siblings turned into the trashing of a home in Tuolumne, resulting in the arrest of a Columbia man. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded recently to the 18000 block of Apple Colony Road near Connally Lane for a report of a family disturbance. The caller reported that 42-year-old Richard Villegas was breaking items in the home after getting into a physical fight with a family member.
Springer, George
George I Springer, born July 24, 1941 in Palo Alto, California passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Avalon Care Center, Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death: 12/03/2022. Age: 81. Residence: Groveland, CA.
Oydegaard, Floyd
Floyd D. P. Oydegaard, born March 29, 1946 in Sacramento, California passed away October 21, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Memorial to be announced after the turn of the new year; contributions requested to Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Rd, Sonora, CA 95370. Date of Death: 10/21/2022. Age: 76.
Marine, Joe
Joe Hensley Marine, born February 13, 1954 passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center Modesto. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements. Date of Death: 12/08/2022. Age: 68. Residence: Jamestown, CA.
Four-legged Friends’ Christmas Wish List
Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control reports its cupboards are bare and hopes the spirit of giving during the Christmas holiday will extend to four-legged friends. “Our food room remains almost empty, and we have not been able to provide the community with our free pet food bank. Many people, including senior citizens or those on a fixed income, rely on this program,” detailed shelter officials.
