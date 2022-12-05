Read full article on original website
Chanel Drops $1,150 USD Couture-ified Wellington Boots
With its roots in making some of the finest Haute Couture, bags, and jewelry in the industry, it might come as a surprise to some of you that Chanel also makes wellington boots — but here we are. Arriving in three shades — “Black,” “Beige” or “Dark Beige” —...
"Arctic Orange" Covers the Jordan Two Trey
Jordan Brand’s 2022 saw the division’s typical balance of new colorways and silhouettes with classic ones. First appearing in May, the brand ushered in its newest hybrid model with the Jordan Two Trey. With a history of combining its iconic sneakers to create new looks, Jordan Brand took things to the next level this time as it combined elements from seven entries in its Air Jordan series. The list includes the Air Jordan 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 14, all colliding to create the Jordan Two Trey.
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge Create Cookies Inspired by Their Favorite Sneakers
Cookie DPT and Sneaker Surge are celebrating the holidays with a box set of cookies that pay homage to some of the most famous sneakers. Converted to the Sneaker DPT, the release will see the sneakers: Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky,” Jordan 1 “Lost and Found,” Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch,” Nike Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott “Reverse Mocha,” and Nike Retro Dunk Low White Black “Panda” all reinterpreted as delicious cookies.
JJJJound Teases Maroon PUMA Suede Colorway
In the age of collaboration, JJJJound has made a name for itself in the footwear industry. The design studio has connected with countless brands, offering tasteful assemblies of classic silhouettes. Recently, its list expanded to include German sportswear brand. . Outfitting the PUMA Suede in “Putty” and “Limestone,” the duo...
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following last week’s release of the visvim x Takashi Murakami x Hiroshi Fujiwara Kiefer sneakers, HBX Archives is back with a new selection of coveted footwear and outerwear for week 99. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and...
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
Grayscale Hues Cover This Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Colorway
And its running-turned-lifestyle Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette has returned to the spotlight in a brand new colorway that zeroes in on a grayscale arrangement. This fresh makeup is the latest to surface on our radar as the model was recently unveiled in a “Photon Dust” palette with metallic Swooshes.
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Its Vans Sk8-Mid LX From Deadstock Materials
Our Legacy is a brand of the moment, following up on its British fabric collection, Baracuta collaboration, Stüssy jacket, Dr. Martens reworking, and Dickies drop with yet another team-up, this time around tapping Vans. Taking the skate stalwart’s signature Vans Sk8-Mid LX, Our Legacy WORK SHOP delivers a shoe indebted to its sustainable practice — using deadstock materials to realize its next collab.
The adidas Rivalry Low 86 Gears up for the Holidays in Candy Cane Colorway
Looking forward to the holiday season this year, is adding a new colorway to its Rivalry Low 86 lineup. The shoe, which was first introduced in 1986, is arriving in a candy cane colorway later this month. The adidas offering sees the silhouette feature a white leather upper and red...
SZA Celebrates Her 'SOS' Album Release With a New Merch Collection
Coming off the release of her highly-anticipated album SOS, SZA has opted to support the launch of her latest musical project by dropping a new mech collection. Released via the Top Dawg Entertainment website, SZA‘s capsule features a myriad of apparel items and accessories that feature graphics and motifs that associated to the record.
In Conversation With the Hypebeast 100 Cover Stars
For the last 10 years, the Hypebeast 100 has spotlighted the world’s most influential creatives: designers, artists, musicians and others who define the zeitgeist and push culture in bold, fresh and thought-provoking directions. As part of the Hypebeast 100 10th anniversary celebrations, 10 cover stars — Shannon Abloh, YOON, Bobby Hundreds, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Eli Russell Linnetz, Emily Adams Bode, Dongjoon Lim, Devon Turnbull, Jon Gray and the RTFKT crew — answered our questions about how the cultural landscape shifted in 2022, what they’re the proudest of from the last 12 months, where they see the industry going in the next 12 months and more. See their answers below, and be sure to check out the full Hypebeast 100 list as well when it goes live on 12.12.22.
With Incisions and Precision, Michael Mack Makes Super Sneakers
If footwear designers were graded like martial artists, Michael Mack would have a black belt. He’s a footwear savant from South Carolina whose wide-ranging industry experiences have been instrumental to his success. Before launching his career, Mack studied industrial design in the gritty undergraduate program at the world-renowned Savannah...
Beyond Retro and Weekday Team Up to Offer Second-Hand Vintage and Archival Pieces
The U.K. is a mecca for vintage second-hand shopping — London’s Brick Lane, the majority of Bristol and Brighton, the seaside town of Margate, Manchester and more are all known for their respective varieties and tastes, and now the highstreet store Weekday wants a slice of the action.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined"
While it still has to get through its slated batch of retro releases in the month of December, Jordan Brand is already brewing up excitement for its fans by giving us a sneak peek at its early 2023 lineup. One of the offerings that will be brought to the fore is Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined,” and after surfacing by way of early imagery, we’ve not got a look at what they’re going to look like on foot.
RTA's Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Is a Mix of the Weird and Wonderful
RTA has just presented its new Pre-Fall collection for 2023. Following the appointment of the brand’s new Creative Director, Robert Liptak — who’s CV shows experience at Rick Owens, Anthony Vaccarello, Saint Laurent, and, most recently, Tom Ford — RTA’s new collection shows a combination of denim and leather, while its contemporary outlook also leans into elements of streetwear through dark color palettes and boxy silhouettes.
Belvedere Bar Hits Selfridges London In Celebration of New Global Campaign
Belvedere has teamed up with luxury retailer Selfridges to host a new Belvedere Bar at the retailer’s reputable London-based store. The pop-up bar celebrates the release of the vodka brand’s new campaign with critically acclaimed actor Daniel Craig. Shot by Juergen Teller, the campaign stills are prominently featured...
Kelly Wearstler Creates Knots From Stone for First Arca Collection
Kelly Wearstler has used natural stones to create a range of furniture and accessories for Arca. Named Nudo, the pieces feature forms inspired by ancient weaving techniques and see an otherwise solid material crafted into a soft-looking shape. Wearstler has long been a friend of the Arca brand, often going...
Tiffany & Co. Drops $215,000 USD Pavé Diamond Race Car Clock
Tiffany & Co. has a knack for producing wild gifts around this time of year — cast your mind back to last year’s Supreme collaboration or the time it dropped a $112,000 USD advent calendar if you need reminding. Well, now it ups the ante with another masterpiece creation, introducing its “Time For Speed” collection with a $215,000 USD Race Car Clock.
The North Face Kicks Off REMADE Program With Rebuilt Nuptse Jackets
The North Face has just announced the renewal of its REMADE program with a new collection of upcycled pieces. Picking up where its 2018 pilot program Renewed left off, where the outdoor apparel company explored a capsule of outerwear made of refurbished clothing, REMADE looks to expand on the idea with repair workshops and its Renewed Design Residency.
