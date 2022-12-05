Liven up the holiday party with boozy donuts

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nothing completes a holiday party quite like sweets…and booze. So, why not combine them with Happy Hour Donuts !

Owners Gabby and Ryan Main debuted a few new seasonal flavors to their menu, including Tipsy Gingerbread, Eggnog, Sugar Cookie and Candy Cane Brownie. You can order a Christmas Variety Box , which will be available for delivery on Dec. 23 and 24 between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm.

If you’re a fan of the boozy donuts, you can also book Happy Hour Donuts for weddings and other events!

