Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.

SUMTER COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO