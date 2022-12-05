Read full article on original website
Man arrested on drug, gun charges after South Carolina traffic stop, sheriff’s office says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
abcnews4.com
Motorcyclist attempting to flee from deputies crashes into SUV: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene of a crash resulting from a pursuit of a motorcyclist on College Park Road near Wimberly Drive on Sunday, Dec 11. CCSO said deputies attempted to stop the motorcyclist for reckless driving near Highway 78...
live5news.com
Deputies: Motorcyclist to face charges after chase ends with crash into SUV, food truck
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV and a food truck Sunday while fleeing from deputies. Deputies say they attempted to stop the motorcycle for traveling recklessly near Highway 78 and Von Ohsen Road in Ladson around 12:15 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Co. arrests man accused of possession of drugs, stolen gun
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man accused of possession of drugs and a stolen gun. According to warrants, 33 year old Luke Taylor was pulled over during a routine traffic stop after authorities claim he disregarded a light at a busy intersection. While he was pulled over by deputies, officials say they could smell a strong scent of marijuana coming from the car.
abcnews4.com
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
abcnews4.com
Suspects charged with attempted murder, witness tampering in Moncks Corner shooting
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (12/9): Suspect fired 'at least' 47 shots after following murder witness home: Moncks Corner PD. Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a shooting in Moncks Corner in November, town officials announced on Thursday. On Nov. 10, officers responded to Johnny Reb...
abcnews4.com
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputy, sheriff face pair of lawsuits after deadly crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two years after a Charleston County deputy hit two people in a fatal crash, the children of the two killed are suing the deputy, along with Sheriff Kristin Graziano and others, in a pair of new lawsuits. On Jan. 3, 2021, 77-year-old Sandra Eisner and...
2 arrested amid an investigation into the operation of illegal taxis in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating several complaints regarding the operation of illegal taxis. Major Nelson Brown with the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) said Friday that investigators have identified several individuals who have been operating taxis without a business license and who have failed to register with the South Carolina Public Service […]
WMBF
Report: Suspect pepper sprayed during armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is in custody after deputies said he was pepper sprayed while robbing a Pawleys Island ice cream shop. According to an incident report obtained by WMBF News, deputies from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to Paradice Homemade Ice Cream on 12020 Ocean Highway at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
live5news.com
Ravenel bridge crash cleared
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say a crash on the southbound side of the Ravenel bridge is cleared. Police tweeted about the crash at 8:55 p.m. Police said it was cleared just before 9:50 p.m.
Woman arrested amid investigation into stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a vehicle after she and another person were given a ride from Mount Pleasant to West Ashley. The victim said told officers with the Charleston Police Department that picked up the two individuals – who he knew only as ‘Andy’ and ‘Tabatha’ […]
abcnews4.com
Suspect identified after armed robbery at Pawleys Island ice cream shop
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies arrested a suspect shortly after an armed robbery in Pawleys Island Thursday night, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells Inlet was...
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 12/8/2022
11/29/2022 - RUFFIN: At approximately 5:06 p.m. CCSO responded by phone to Greenville Road in reference to a burglary. 11/29/2022 - WALTERBORO: At approximately 2:50 p.m. officers responded to a classroom incident between a student and teacher while stationed at the Colleton County Middle School (CCMS). 11/30/2022 - RUFFIN: At...
abcnews4.com
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
Georgetown County deputies to conduct traffic safety checkpoints
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are cracking down on unsafe driving. The agency’s traffic unit will conduct at least one checkpoint over the next thirty days to help reduce traffic accidents and fatalities in the county. “This effort is partially funded by the 2022-2023 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South […]
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
abcnews4.com
2 Charleston Co. teens charged after traffic stop reveals 40 grams of weed in car: GPD
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown Police say two Charleston County residents were arrested Saturday after nearly 40 grams of marijuana and two handguns were found in their vehicle during a traffic stop. Terry Taylor Jr, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and unlawful...
Man arrested after disturbing school, fleeing NCPD, crashing on I-26
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man accused of acting aggressively towards students and staff at Military Magnet High School then fleeing from police and crashing on I-26. According to the report, Robert Rose was previously a student at Military Magnet. He was visiting Tuesday afternoon […]
