Child Flown to El Paso Hospital from Alamogordo Christmas Float Accident Updated 6 am ReportingAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
cbs4local.com
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Kids-N-Co perform Seussical the Musical
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seussical the Musical presented by El Paso Kids-N-Co will be performed in El Paso. The musical is directed by Skyler Carreon. The musical will be held at El Paso Kids-N-Co located at 1340 Murchison. Below is the schedule for the shows:. Dec. 9- at...
cbs4local.com
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
cbs4local.com
Dog attack victim speaks out on the challenge to receive healthcare after vicious attack
EL PASO, Texas [CBS4] — A victim of a vicious dog attack spoke out about the challenges she’s faced in trying to receive care more than a month after the incident occurred. Clevy Nelson is one of the neighbors who stepped in to help her elderly neighbor who...
cbs4local.com
Khalid delivers Christmas gifts to Thomas Manor Elementary School students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Khalid delivered Christmas gifts to students at Thomas Manor Elementary School on Friday. Khalid, Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation along with Ysleta ISD leadership and Principal Sandra Stresow delivered the gifts at the school's cafeteria at 1 p.m.
cbs4local.com
Businesses in downtown Las Cruces concerned over spike in vandalism and acts of violence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Businesses in downtown Las Cruces reported a recent spike in people shoplifting and people urinating on the outside of their shops. Business owners told CBS4 On Your Side they hoped to get solutions by the end of Thursday night. "There have been a couple...
cbs4local.com
Timeline: What we know about El Paso DA's resignation, allegations made against her
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Yvonne Rosales is nearing the end of her time as El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties' District Attorney. Rosales' resignation was accepted by Governor Greg Abbott and will be effective December 14 at 5 p.m. CBS4 has covered Rosales since she first announced her...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces attorney comments on how NMSU officials responded to deadly UNM shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces attorney shared her perspective on how New Mexico State University officials responded to a deadly shootout and the events that followed at the University of New Mexico. Attorney Amy Orlando with The Justice Legal Team spoke about the team leaving their...
cbs4local.com
NMSU fall 2022 commencement ceremonies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will host two commencement ceremonies for fall 2022 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Pan-American Center. A ceremony for graduate degree candidates will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and a separate ceremony for undergraduate degree candidates will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
cbs4local.com
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso
One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
cbs4local.com
El Paso CBP officers seize 200 pounds of narcotics in railcar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. The...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police arrest 2 men accused of beating, stabbing man at homeless shelter
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men were arrested and accused of beating and stabbing a man at an El Paso homeless shelter on Thursday, according to the El Paso Police Department. Ricardo Mares, 58, and Vicente Jimenez, 34, were charged with aggravated assault for the incident that happened...
cbs4local.com
NMSU says Albuquerque-based law firm will investigate handling of shooting at UNM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced Thursday that it selected Albuquerque-based Rodey Law Firm to lead an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to the arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two...
cbs4local.com
Sunland Park mayor returns from 49-day absence
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea returned to the office Tuesday after being out of the office for 49 days. “I do feel after 10 years maybe I deserve a vacation,” said Perea. Perea spent 27 days at the Marshall Memorial Fellowship conference in...
cbs4local.com
Police arrest male responsible for crash in Las Cruces that resulted in death of teenager
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Police Department released the name of the driver responsible for a crash that resulted in the death of an Organ Mountain High School student Friday afternoon. Police have identified the driver as 18 year-old Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez. Gutierrez was charged...
cbs4local.com
3 crashes close down Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are investigating a serious crash that has forced the temporary closure of a portion of Bataan Memorial East near Mesa Grande Boulevard. Following the crash on Bataan Memorial East, two more crashes were reported on Highway 70 east near Mesa Grande. Those two...
cbs4local.com
Organ Mountain student dead in fatal crash, community urges more police presence
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — A fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash left a 16 year old dead in Las Cruces on Friday. CBS4 spoke to several Las Crucens who said it's an unfortunate situation that happened and would like to see police be more present to prevent fatal crashes like this one from happening again.
cbs4local.com
Police say man shot at officers, barricaded himself in northeast El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police said a man shot at officers before he barricaded himself in a northeast El Paso home Friday afternoon. Officers initially responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home at the 5700 Block of Sean Haggerty Dr. around 2:45 p.m. When...
