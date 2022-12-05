ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
EL PASO, TX
Bubba's 33 in east El Paso to open doors

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 will open it's doors Monday. The restaurant is located at Las Palmas Marketplace where Furr's Fresh Buffet once was. Bubba's 33 serves hand-tossed pizza, burgers, smoked bacon, wings, tenders along with beer served at 33 degrees. A...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Kids-N-Co perform Seussical the Musical

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Seussical the Musical presented by El Paso Kids-N-Co will be performed in El Paso. The musical is directed by Skyler Carreon. The musical will be held at El Paso Kids-N-Co located at 1340 Murchison. Below is the schedule for the shows:. Dec. 9- at...
EL PASO, TX
Khalid delivers Christmas gifts to Thomas Manor Elementary School students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Khalid delivered Christmas gifts to students at Thomas Manor Elementary School on Friday. Khalid, Linda Wolfe, Khalid’s mother and Executive Director of The Great Khalid Foundation along with Ysleta ISD leadership and Principal Sandra Stresow delivered the gifts at the school's cafeteria at 1 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
NMSU fall 2022 commencement ceremonies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University will host two commencement ceremonies for fall 2022 graduates on Friday and Saturday at the Pan-American Center. A ceremony for graduate degree candidates will start at 6 p.m. Friday, and a separate ceremony for undergraduate degree candidates will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Police Investigate Deadly Crash in east El Paso

One person was hit and killed by a car Saturday night in central El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. The crash happened on I-10 East and Dallas, just after 7pm. The eastbound lanes were all closed after the crash. The victim has not been identified, and police...
EL PASO, TX
City of El Paso appoints new fire chief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Jonathan Killings was appointed as the City of El Paso's fire chief, the city announced Friday. Killings, who has been serving as interim fire chief since May, graduated from the El Paso Fire Academy in 1998 and has served in all ranks within the fire department, according to the city.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso CBP officers seize 200 pounds of narcotics in railcar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing just west of the Paso Del Norte port of entry in El Paso intercepted 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. The...
EL PASO, TX
NMSU says Albuquerque-based law firm will investigate handling of shooting at UNM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University (NMSU) announced Thursday that it selected Albuquerque-based Rodey Law Firm to lead an external, third-party investigation into the events surrounding the shooting that occurred in Albuquerque on Nov. 19. According to the arrest affidavit, 19-year-old Brandon Travis conspired with two...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Sunland Park mayor returns from 49-day absence

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea returned to the office Tuesday after being out of the office for 49 days. “I do feel after 10 years maybe I deserve a vacation,” said Perea. Perea spent 27 days at the Marshall Memorial Fellowship conference in...
SUNLAND PARK, NM

