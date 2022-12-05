ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Bay, NV

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sgbonline.com

Stio To Open First Mountain Studio In South Lake Tahoe

Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand, headquartered in Jackson Hole, WY, opened its first California storefront in South Lake Tahoe, its second store opening in 2023, and the ninth brick & mortar site. Near Heavenly Ski Resort, Stio’s Mountain Studio will open in Spring 2023 at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

SYC 7:55am: Grand Sierra Resort

You can donate non-perishable food at 3 locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)

It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
RENO, NV
nnbw.com

Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’

Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset

Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Storm arrives with snow in Sierra, wind in the Valley

A brief snow shower arrived in Genoa around 8 a.m. today before turning to .05 inches of rain and then giving up for a bit. “Strong, gusty winds impact both the Sierra and western Nevada today,” said National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn. “Spillover rainfall arrives in Western Nevada today. Snow levels will drop to valley floors tonight into early Sunday with a few inches of accumulating snow possible.”
GENOA, NV
FOX Reno

Two winter storms expected to wreak havoc in the Sierra, travel highly discouraged

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A set of winter storms is expected to bring a 1-2 punch to the Sierra and other mountain passes starting Thursday night. The first of the two systems is much weaker and will bring smaller amounts of snow to the Sierra. The cold front is forecasted to move through the area starting Thursday night. The Reno-Sparks area could see a few snowflakes between 4 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday with no accumulation.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair

A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast

Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
VIRGINIA CITY, NV
2news.com

Local man selected to receive new smile

Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
RENO, NV
FOX40

High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe

(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy