Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sgbonline.com
Stio To Open First Mountain Studio In South Lake Tahoe
Stio, the mountain lifestyle brand, headquartered in Jackson Hole, WY, opened its first California storefront in South Lake Tahoe, its second store opening in 2023, and the ninth brick & mortar site. Near Heavenly Ski Resort, Stio’s Mountain Studio will open in Spring 2023 at 4101 Lake Tahoe Blvd., Suite...
The Lake Tahoe app you can use for free rides instead of Uber
Learn how to book a ride via Lake Link.
2news.com
SYC 7:55am: Grand Sierra Resort
You can donate non-perishable food at 3 locations until 6pm tonight!. Annual Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive TODAY!
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Paradise Park seeks vendor for 2023 Music in the Park summer series
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Paradise Park, also known as Tahoe Paradise Recreations and Park District in Meyers, is seeking an event vendor to assist with their long running Friday night music summer series program in 2023 and has published a request for proposals for interested parties. Tahoe...
Storm packing high winds, heavy snow blows into the Sierra
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A winter storm packing high winds and potentially several feet of snow blew into the Sierra Nevada on Saturday, triggering thousands of power outages in California, closing a mountain highway at Lake Tahoe and prompting an avalanche warning in the backcountry. The storm...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Winter storm brings wet, heavy snow to Tahoe Basin, resulting in power outages
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Lake Tahoe has seen an immense amount of snowfall in the past 48 hours. A winter storm warning has been effect since Friday evening, and will stay in effect until early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow is expected to continue throughout Sunday, with an additional 5-10” expected below 7,000 feet, and 10-20” expected above 7,000 feet for the Lake Tahoe Basin. With the wet, heavy snow that has coated Lake Tahoe, power is out in some areas of North Lake Tahoe with mixed times for power restoration expected, according to Liberty Utilities’ website. Due to power outages, Lake Tahoe ski resorts are opening later than expected as well.
gotodestinations.com
The Best Pizza Spots in Reno, Nevada – (With Photos)
It’s Pizza Time! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Reno that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, a chain just won’t do. Then...
nnbw.com
Carson City home market ‘trying to find its balance’
Carson City home sales data for the month of October show a market potentially cooling off but still stable. According to market statistics released by Sierra Nevada Realtors, there were 36 closed sales in October, down 50 percent from the previous year but only 27 percent compared to September. The median sales price for a home in Carson City is $491,750, still a 5 percent increase from the previous year, though an 11 percent drop from September’s high of $550,000.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: What happened to Reno's ice skating rink along the Truckee River?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Whatever happened to Reno's Rink on the River? It was a popular skating spot during the winter months for many years. I checked with Cassie Harris at the city of Reno about this. The permanent Rink on the River was built in 2004. However it was removed in 2014 to make way for construction of the new Virginia Street Bridge as the City Plaza became a staging area for construction at that time.
2news.com
Damonte Ranch Wild Horse Sunset
Awesome sunset hike to the "D" above Damonte Ranch in Reno were we spotted some wild horses and amazing views! Thanks for watching.
Record-Courier
Storm arrives with snow in Sierra, wind in the Valley
A brief snow shower arrived in Genoa around 8 a.m. today before turning to .05 inches of rain and then giving up for a bit. “Strong, gusty winds impact both the Sierra and western Nevada today,” said National Weather Service Reno Meteorologist Edan Weishahn. “Spillover rainfall arrives in Western Nevada today. Snow levels will drop to valley floors tonight into early Sunday with a few inches of accumulating snow possible.”
FOX Reno
Two winter storms expected to wreak havoc in the Sierra, travel highly discouraged
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A set of winter storms is expected to bring a 1-2 punch to the Sierra and other mountain passes starting Thursday night. The first of the two systems is much weaker and will bring smaller amounts of snow to the Sierra. The cold front is forecasted to move through the area starting Thursday night. The Reno-Sparks area could see a few snowflakes between 4 p.m. Thursday through 3 a.m. on Friday with no accumulation.
Sierra Sun
Multiple feet of snow, whiteout conditions expected from major weekend storm
TRUCKEE, Calif. — After a primer storm exits Truckee-Tahoe Friday the main event is making its way to the region. Officials are advising against traveling in the mountains this weekend with a major winter storm bringing feet of snow, strong winds and whiteout conditions to the Sierra. Chain controls...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Museum hosting 2nd annual Holiday Craft Fair
A fast-moving system will bring 3-6" of snow to the Sierra overnight, tapering off into Friday morning. A stronger storm will bring feet of mountain snow over the weekend, with accumulating snow possible for valley floors by Sunday. Be prepared for winter travel, road controls, and road closures. Next week will be dry, but cold. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
The Elf House adds an extra ‘Elf Night’ due to the snow storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Cold Spring family is once again going all out for the holidays. The Alvarado House is easy to find, especially at night. This shining beacon of Christmas cheer is known as the Elf House (4018 White Rock Court, Reno). Jennifer Alvarado and her husband started...
KCRA.com
'Don't go out': New snow piles up at Sierra summit as pre-weekend storm moves in
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — A snowy scene met drivers in the Sierra at a 7,227-foot elevation on Thursday evening. It was “go time” for big rigs that arrived at the Donner Summit Rest Area before chain controls went into effect for the night on Interstate 80 in both directions, between Kingvale and Truckee.
2news.com
Travel Will Be Nearly Impossible Over the Weekend, Snow Forecast
Travel will be nearly impossible over the weekend as a strong storm moves through the region. Heavy snow will fall in the Sierra with periods of whiteout conditions, making driving dangerous. A plume of sub-tropical moisture will move up from the Pacific, playing a big role in producing high snow totals. The snow will be rich in moisture and water content. This is great news for our water supply.
2news.com
Local man selected to receive new smile
Just in time for the season of giving, the doctors at Northern Nevada Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeryselected Kyle Fox, 35, of Reno, out of over 530 local applicants to receive a complimentary $50,000 full-smile transformation that will replace his missing and broken teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis. The father...
High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe
(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Officials say weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
Comments / 2