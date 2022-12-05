ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville

Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
