FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Mary M. Miller Riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville
Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
kentuckytoday.com
Brohm adds trio of coaches from Purdue; only three remain from former staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - In the first indication of what his staff at Louisville will look like, Jeff Brohm revealed Friday he is immediately bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him from Purdue, three of whom have Louisville ties. In interviews with various media outlets for 90...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville residents concerned after duck hunters spotted on downtown riverfront
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Some Jeffersonville residents are concerned after duck hunters were spotted near the downtown riverfront. Now, city leaders are trying to determine if it's legal. The duck hunting is happening out on the river, but city officials said it's scaring both residents and animals. Ford Miles, who...
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Comments / 7