Juventus 'prepared to allow three players to leave to fund move for Mason Mount'... with the Chelsea star having recently rejected a £200,000-a-week deal to stay at Stamford Bridge

Juventus are reportedly interested in moving three players on in order to launch an audacious bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount. Mount currently has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge, and recently fuelled speculation regarding a potential departure after rejecting a £200,000-a-week contract extension at the club.
