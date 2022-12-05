Read full article on original website
Related
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Juventus 'prepared to allow three players to leave to fund move for Mason Mount'... with the Chelsea star having recently rejected a £200,000-a-week deal to stay at Stamford Bridge
Juventus are reportedly interested in moving three players on in order to launch an audacious bid for Chelsea star Mason Mount. Mount currently has just 18 months remaining on his deal at Stamford Bridge, and recently fuelled speculation regarding a potential departure after rejecting a £200,000-a-week contract extension at the club.
Mesut Ozil hits out at media over Cristiano Ronaldo treatment
Mesut Ozil hits out at the media for their recent portrayal of Cristiano Ronaldo.
There was something Bourdain-like about the big, soccer life Grant Wahl led
Grant Wahl lifted, popularized and pioneered soccer coverage in the U.S. Above all, he shared that giant, adventurous life with colleagues and strangers alike.
Brazil star rules out returning for 2026 World Cup
A Brazil star has confirmed he will not play at the World Cup again.
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Neymar unsure over Brazil future after World Cup elimination
Neymar refuses to guarantee he will continue with Brazil after their World Cup exit.
Twitter reacts as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup
Twitter reaction from Brazil's World Cup elimination against Croatia.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal WSL: Player ratings as Gunners see off spirited Villans
Aston Villa 1-4 Arsenal WSL: Player ratings as Gunners see off spirited Villans.
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
Arsene Wenger vows to help Bukayo Saka address 'biggest regret'
Arsene Wenger has promised to meet Bukayo Saka having never done so.
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia on TV & live stream - World Cup semi-final
How to watch Argentina vs Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final on TV and live streaming platforms.
England lineup to face France leaked ahead of World Cup quarter-final
Gareth Southgate's England lineup to face France in the World Cup quarter-final has been leaked.
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Real Betis 1-0 Man Utd: Player ratings as Red Devils slip to second consecutive friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings as Manchester United take on Real Betis in a mid-season friendly in Seville.
Gareth Taylor defiant about Man City's WSL title chances
Gareth Taylor assesses Man City's WSL title chances, despite dropping points against Man Utd.
France vs Morocco - World Cup semi-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of France's World Cup semi-final against Morocco, including team news, lineups and prediction.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0