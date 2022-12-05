HEBRON, West Bank - Last month, as tens of thousands of right-wing Jewish pilgrims paraded through Hebron's old city under the protection of the Israeli army, 18-year-old Aisha Alazza ventured onto her balcony to catch a glimpse. As she sipped coffee and watched the march spiral into violence, a gang of Israeli men approached from across the road, shouting "Whore!" at her in Arabic and throwing stones. She was struck in the face.

1 DAY AGO