Houston Chronicle
After the honeymoon, former detainees say, comes 'surviving survival'
Jessica Buchanan was on the elliptical at her gym when televisions began alerting news that nearly bowled her over with "vicarious relief." Brittney Griner, the American basketball star imprisoned in Russia, was being freed in a prisoner swap. Buchanan does not know Griner. But the former aid worker, held hostage...
Houston Chronicle
U.S. troops are back in Somalia and scrambling to help its special forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIR BASE, Somalia - The U.S. military is scrambling to make up for lost time in Somalia after President Biden this spring reversed his predecessor's order to pull American soldiers out of the country and returned hundreds of them to the fight against one of al-Qaeda's most powerful global affiliates.
Houston Chronicle
A desperate road trip to remind America about its Afghan allies
OMAHA, Neb. - The pitch was well practiced by the time they reached Sen. Deb Fischer's Omaha district office. "I'm only alive talking to you today," Army veteran Matt Zeller explained to the two-term Republican's staffer, "because my Afghan interpreter shot and killed these two Taliban fighters who were about to kill me in a battle 14 years ago." The woman, dressed in a leopard-print top and wearing a slight frown, listened silently from behind a plexiglass security partition.
Houston Chronicle
Fierce claims to Crimea highlight slim chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal
After nine months of death and destruction, the key to Russia's war against Ukraine lies in the craggy, sea-swept peninsula of Crimea - with its limestone plateaus and rows of poplar trees - which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. It was in Crimea in February 2014, not February 2022, that...
Houston Chronicle
Japanese company's lander rockets toward moon with UAE rover
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Tokyo company aimed for the moon with its own private lander Sunday, blasting off atop a SpaceX rocket with the United Arab Emirates’ first lunar rover and a toylike robot from Japan that’s designed to roll around up there in the gray dust.
Houston Chronicle
Rise of Israel's far right puts focus back on the West Bank occupation
HEBRON, West Bank - Last month, as tens of thousands of right-wing Jewish pilgrims paraded through Hebron's old city under the protection of the Israeli army, 18-year-old Aisha Alazza ventured onto her balcony to catch a glimpse. As she sipped coffee and watched the march spiral into violence, a gang of Israeli men approached from across the road, shouting "Whore!" at her in Arabic and throwing stones. She was struck in the face.
Houston Chronicle
Congressional Republicans divided on attacking Trump investigations
WASHINGTON - Republicans in Congress are splintering over how aggressively to run interference for former president Donald Trump as he faces potential criminal prosecution, with only his closest allies planning to directly attack the Department of Justice investigations now under the purview of special counsel Jack Smith. The chasm between...
Houston Chronicle
Why Democrats won't punish Sinema's betrayal, at least for now
WASHINGTON - A turncoat who didn't represent Democratic values. A traitor who literally embraced a despised Republican. And a Democrat who promoted GOP agenda items. Well, technically the person wasn't even a Democrat, as the senator had become an independent to navigate politically treacherous waters back home. But instead of...
