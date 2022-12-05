Read full article on original website
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man killed in wreck with semi
WELCH, Okla. — A fatal wreck involving a semi remains under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Brayden K. Ingram, 31, of Bluejacket, Oklahoma, was thrown approximately 15 feet and died Thursday around 10 p.m. on Oklahoma Highway 10, approximately three miles east of Welch. He was driving a 1993 Ford F250 pickup truck.
Kansas woman found dead after boyfriend’s arrest in North Carolina
CHANUTE, Kan. – Authorities investigate the death of a Chanute, Kansas woman after a tip leads them to her body. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call from law enforcement in North Carolina on Tuesday evening, asking them to do a welfare check on the resident living at 6845 160th Road in Chanute. […]
KVOE
Man arrested after allegedly walking on Interstate 35, resisting arrest near Emporia
One person was arrested after an incident on Interstate 35 near Emporia on Tuesday. Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch says a deputy tried to arrest a person who was allegedly walking on the highway near mile marker 138, or near Road U. Deputies, with the help of Emporia Police and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers, went “hands on” and the suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Emanul Ramirex Cornejo, allegedly resisted arrest.
Kansas man killed in rollover crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – A 70-year-old Pittsburg man was killed in a rollover crash on Monday. It happened in Crawford County on 220th Road, just north of 520th Road, around 11:20 p.m. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Hyundai Veracruz was southbound when it went off the road and struck a concrete culvert. The SUV […]
kggfradio.com
Alleged Homicide Occurs Across County Lines With Multiple Jurisdictions Involved
A Petrolia, Kansas man is arrested for first-degree murder in Chanute. KBI agents, along with the Allen County Kansas Sheriff's Office, and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday evening in Chanute, Kansas. At around 4:50 p.m., 43-year-old Casey M. Dye of Petrolia, Kansas, arrived at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and provided a statement to sheriff’s deputies.
KAKE TV
1 dead and 2 in hospital after head-on crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - One man has died and two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash yesterday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that the crash took place shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday when 20-year-old Trey Cunningham was driving north on U69 Alt when he crossed the center line hitting another car head-on.
kggfradio.com
Drugs, Cash and a Handgun Seized During Stop
Drugs, cash and a handgun are seized during a traffic stop in Labette County. Late last week, while on routine patrol a Labette County Deputy conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle driving 75mph in a 55mph zone. The driver was identified as Shontes Wright and the passenger as Diego Cornelio. The deputy detected a strong odor associated with burnt marijuana coming from the car.
Around 200 sick in an SEK school district; cleaning scheduled
A 4-State school district closes for the rest of the week starting tomorrow due to hundreds being out sick.
KVOE
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
