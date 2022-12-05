Read full article on original website
Series of crashes in Thomasville damage building, causes power outage
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Several businesses in Thomasville are without power after a series of car crashes, according to the Thomasville Fire Department. The chaos began when a Ford F-250 struck a Dodge Challenger with no one inside of it. The crash pushed the Challenger into the aesthetic wall of the gas station causing it […]
Spoiled chicken and ice cream: Moore County small businesses recovering after power grid attack
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The lights are back on and kids are back in the classrooms. It’s back to business for Moore County. Last Saturday, gunfire damaged two Duke Energy substations, sending more than 40,000 people into the dark. Power was out for most of those people, from...
NC power grid attack stokes fear in rural LGBTQ community
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — As shootings at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes last weekend, they also sparked widespread speculation that the days-long blackout might be the latest of several attempts to shut down a local drag show meant to celebrate the LGBTQ community in rural Moore County. Moore County Sheriff […]
What we know so far about North Carolina power outage
(NewsNation) — Deputies say a Wednesday incident involving gunfire near a South Carolina energy facility was neither intentional nor related to similar reports in North Carolina. No one was injured in the shooting incident that happened on Wednesday near a Duke Energy Wateree Hydro Station, according to the Kershaw...
As Christmas nears, Moore County businesses ask for support after losing revenue to power outage
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — Now that the power is restored in Moore County, businesses are asking residents to come back and support them. Businesses lost days of revenue while the lights were out, after two power substations were damaged in a shooting last weekend. And with Christmas just around the corner, they’re hoping to make up for lost time.
'It's horrible': Moore County residents recovering from power outage
Despite power being restored to all Duke Energy customers in Moore County, recovery is still an uphill battle for some in the community.
'We are Moore County strong': Town of Carthage comes together for Christmas parade
From spending the first half of the week in darkness, to kicking off Saturday with bright lights and spreading Christmas cheer, the Carthage Christmas parade was "much needed," for Moore County residents.
Northland utility companies weigh in on North Carolina power outage
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The power is back on for most homes in North Carolina after several days in the dark and cold. According to authorities, electricity in Moore County, near Fayetteville, went out over the weekend after someone shot at two substations impacting as many as 45,000 people.
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
Polyglass ADESO® Self-Adhered Membranes Installed on Historic Home in North Carolina
Based in Raleigh, NC, RiCal Construction is a noted residential and commercial construction contractor that has provided exterior roofing, repair, and siding installation and replacement services for more than 30 years. When contracted to replace the roof on a portion of the historic Flora MacDonald College building in Red Springs, RiCal opted for a Polyglass multi-ply SBS roofing system. The project was RiCal’s first one with Polyglass.
Walmart in North Carolina among 70 stores fined for ‘excessive errors’ and overcharging
As shoppers continue to check off their holiday shopping lists, a new list has been released — citing 70 stores across 38 counties in North Carolina for price-scanner errors and overcharging.
Drag artists speak on recent slander after Moore County outage happens during show
The power in Moore County went out Saturday night during a drag show in Southern Pines.
Thousands gather to show support for pickup truck driver, victim in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade incident
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday evening at least two thousand people gathered to remember a girl who died after an incident involving a pickup truck pulling a float at the Raleigh Christmas Parade last month — but also to show support for the driver of that truck, Landen Glass who is facing multiple charges.
Repairs complete on Moore County substations, power restored
Duke Energy on Wednesday morning finished repairing and testing two electrical substations in Moore County that were damaged by gunfire Saturday. The company says just over 10,000 customers remained without power as of midday, and those were expected to be brought back online over the afternoon and evening. The substations...
‘I knew whatever it was, it wasn’t good’: Moore County gun store owner feels effect of power outage in safety and sales
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — As of 4 p.m. on Monday, about 38,000 people were still without power across Moore County. Duke Energy crews have been working hard since two power substations were shot at and damaged Saturday night, causing mass power outages across the county. It is peak holiday season, yet in the heart of […]
NC Power Outage: Top questions answered about Moore County attack on energy grid
PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid. During a press conference Tuesday, Moore County officials said a curfew is still in effect from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Moore County Schools will be closed on Wednesday,...
Moore County citizens dip into their cars to escape freezing cold homes amid widespread power outage
"I've been impressed with the resilience and community spirit of the people of Moore County. I'm grateful for their public spirit and their help for each other," Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday afternoon.
Other states reported power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, Moore County, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
73-year-old killed in US 29 crash in Rockingham County: troopers
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 73-year-old was killed as the result of a crash on US 29 in Rockingham County, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers say that Richard Austin Lane, 73, of Greensboro, was traveling south on US 29 in a 1982 Porsche passenger car and struck a 1999 Chevrolet truck […]
Power Grid Attacks the Latest Emergency for Grocers
The events of the past few years – the startling pandemic, supply chain backlogs, natural disasters and more – have sharpened grocers’ ability to pivot when the going unexpectedly gets tough. That’s what happened after Dec. 4, when retailers in Moore County, N.C., faced a local crisis in the form of a targeted attack on electrical substations that sapped power to the area.
