Emailed bomb threat leads to evacuation of drag brunch at Myrtle Beach restaurant

By Dennis Bright, Sallie Walkup
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach Police are working to determine who emailed a bomb threat on Sunday that led to the evacuation of a drag show brunch at a popular Myrtle Beach restaurant.

News13 received the email, which threatened to blow up the Mr. Fish Seafood Restaurant, at 11:50 a.m. Sunday and immediately notified Myrtle Beach police.

How drag queens got pulled into politics

Police searched the restaurant for explosives and other threats, but found nothing, according to Myrtle Beach Police Master Cpl. Tom Vest.

In the email to News13, the sender said: “We have placed several bombs in the Mr Fish Restaurant, 6401 N Kings Hwy. We are not terrorists hurt children which is why you have this warning to evacuate.”

The email also named six people and threatened to kill them. News13 is not identifying those people.

The email also made other threats and accusations.

“You b——- are all child abusers and will all burn in hell,” it said. “This event is grooming children. For all “of human history its been known that the innonence of children should be preserved, you are scarring the future generations with your perverted fantasizes. You deserve to die and we will kill all you f—— for preying on children.”

According to the website for Mr. Fish, the restaurant had similar events scheduled in October and November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-023437.

MBPD said callers can remain anonymous.

