WMUR.com

Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts

BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
BENNINGTON, NH
WMUR.com

Who serves the best soup in New Hampshire?

Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. it's a bit chilly, so why not warm up with a bowl of soup! But where are you going to get that soup? Which local eatery makes the best soup in New Hampshire? Again, we're not looking for national chains.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Business: New Hampshire's energy status heading into winter

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cold weather is approaching, and many Granite Staters are preparing for rising energy costs as providers look to secure enough energy sources to keep the lights on this winter. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, Director of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Pockets of light snow arrive in New Hampshire Sunday evening

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some accumulating snow is possible in parts of the Granite State Sunday night. A weak weather system will bring snow showers and steady light snow for the next few hours. These flakes will be more festive than impactful, but untreated roads and sidewalks could be a bit slippery.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Cold and cloudy

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wintry feel and look for the end of the weekend with temperatures only near 30 and some light snow develops in the afternoon. Not a big storm, but could be just enough to make roads slippery in the southern half of the state, particularly after dark Sunday evening. Monday the skies clear early giving way to sun, but still chilly through mid-week.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home

NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
HENNIKER, NH
WMUR.com

Video: A chilly start to the weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. Today will be a split forecast with the northern half of the state...
WMUR.com

Video: Weather turns colder for weekend in New Hampshire

A feel of winter this weekend with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH this weekend. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s under fair skies. Clouds will roll in off the ocean by daybreak in southern areas.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health

MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans

CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: cold weekend with snow coming Sunday night

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. A split forecast this afternoon with the northern half of the state seeing...

