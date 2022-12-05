Read full article on original website
Ski season arrives at three New Hampshire resorts
BENNINGTON, N.H. — With the official start of winter just over a week away, three ski areas in New Hampshire opened for the season on Saturday. Ski managers at Crotched Mountain Resort in Bennington had hoped to open earlier, but opening day had to wait until Saturday, after a lack of snow delayed the start. However, thanks to the resort’s snowmaking machine, skiers and snowboarders alike were able to take to the slopes.
WMUR.com
Who serves the best soup in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. it's a bit chilly, so why not warm up with a bowl of soup! But where are you going to get that soup? Which local eatery makes the best soup in New Hampshire? Again, we're not looking for national chains.
WMUR.com
NH Business: New Hampshire's energy status heading into winter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Cold weather is approaching, and many Granite Staters are preparing for rising energy costs as providers look to secure enough energy sources to keep the lights on this winter. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Josh Elliot, Director of...
WMUR.com
Pockets of light snow arrive in New Hampshire Sunday evening
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Some accumulating snow is possible in parts of the Granite State Sunday night. A weak weather system will bring snow showers and steady light snow for the next few hours. These flakes will be more festive than impactful, but untreated roads and sidewalks could be a bit slippery.
WMUR.com
What’s happening, New Hampshire? Things to do Dec. 10-11, 2022
Looking for something fun to do? Here's a check of what's happening around the Granite State this weekend. Forget the sleigh. Santa Claus will be arriving by helicopter to the Aviation Museum in Londonderry. Touchdown is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, and all are welcome to attend. Kids can also...
WMUR.com
Video: Cold and cloudy
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Wintry feel and look for the end of the weekend with temperatures only near 30 and some light snow develops in the afternoon. Not a big storm, but could be just enough to make roads slippery in the southern half of the state, particularly after dark Sunday evening. Monday the skies clear early giving way to sun, but still chilly through mid-week.
WMUR.com
Granite Staters buying gifts for kids at Nashua Children's Home
NASHUA, N.H. — Granite Staters are teaming up to help kids at the Nashua Children's Home have a fun Christmas. They're buying gifts from the facility's Amazon Wish List. The list includes gifts for young children, all the way up to older teenagers. They also range in price. “You'll...
WMUR.com
2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in...
WMUR.com
Man sentenced to over four years in federal prison for robbing banks in New Hampshire, Massachusetts
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man prosecutors call a "serial bank robber" will spend more than four-and-a-half years in federal prison. Eric Mohan, of Manchester, was sentenced Thursday for robbing six banks in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year. Those include the Service Credit Union in Hampton, the Northeast...
WMUR.com
Accelerated program aims to train new nurses for New Hampshire hospitals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire college and hospital are partnering to help train the next generation of nurses. Catholic Medical Center is launching a three-year accelerated program with New England College that combines classroom learning with clinical experience. Officials said they hope the program helps address the growing...
WMUR.com
Video: A chilly start to the weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. Today will be a split forecast with the northern half of the state...
WMUR.com
Video: Weather turns colder for weekend in New Hampshire
A feel of winter this weekend with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH this weekend. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the teens and 20s under fair skies. Clouds will roll in off the ocean by daybreak in southern areas.
WMUR.com
Hiker killed after falling off a cliff at the summit of Mount Willard
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. — A hiker was killed this morning after falling off the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say the man was taking photos of the summit with his wife when he fell. The wife called 911 after he fell,...
WMUR.com
NH Department of Education sued over program that sends funds to private schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The head of one of New Hampshire's teachers' unions is suing the education commissioner to stop the state from spending money on private education. Education Freedom Accounts were created by New Hampshire in 2021 as a voucher-like program to help eligible parents pay for private forms of education, but the lawsuit calls the program unconstitutional.
WMUR.com
Former state supreme court chief justice pens book on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — John Broderick, former Chief Justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court, has written a new book about what he calls his family’s very public and painful mental health journey. Broderick discussed his book “Back Roads and Highways: My Journey to Discovery on Mental Health” at...
WMUR.com
When hoax calls came in, New Hampshire schools activated safety plans
CONCORD, N.H. — School safety plans were put to the test Thursday when nearly a dozen hoax active shooter calls were made to schools across New Hampshire. New Hampshire requires that schools hold 10 safety drills per year, six for fires and four for hazards. One of the hazard drills is for armed assailants.
WMUR.com
Eversource files for supply rate decrease in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Residential and small business Eversource customers could see a drop in their bills this winter, but it wouldn't take effect until February. The company filed new electricity supply prices with the state. If approved, Eversource said the new rate of 20.2 cents per Kilowatt hour would bring the average household bill down by about 7%, or $14 per month. The current rate is 22.6 cents per Kilowatt hour.
WMUR.com
State, federal officials work to find whoever was behind fake active-shooter threats at New Hampshire schools
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The FBI released a statement saying they are aware of fake active-shooter threats made to multiple New Hampshire schools on Thursday and are working with officials to identify the source of the hoax threats. There has been a widespread investigation at multiple schools in New Hampshire...
WMUR.com
Video: cold weekend with snow coming Sunday night
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Feeling a lot more like winter with cold temperatures. Highs will only be in the low to mid 30s and there's a chance of some light snow in central and southern NH Sunday. A split forecast this afternoon with the northern half of the state seeing...
WMUR.com
Psychotherapist shares advice for how to talk to kids after New Hampshire school threat hoaxes
CONCORD, N.H. — Parents may have kids with a lot of questions about what happened Thursday afterfake reports of an active shooter were called into several New Hampshire schools. Concord psychotherapist Lynn Lyons said the best advice in helping your child deal with situations like the false alarm is...
