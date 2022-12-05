ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Dak Prescott’s Cowboys: Outsmarted by Texans in Brewing Upset?

ARLINGTON - The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. But then the game started ...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Roll Giants, Clinch Playoff Berth at 12-1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown show came to the shadow of New York City and the Broadway district and completed a season-long performance worthy of a standing ovation. The running back and receiver duo both went over 1,000 yards, and they did it on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dak Struggles, Diggs Hurt: Cowboys Trail Texans at Half

The "Battle of Texas" has been exactly that on Sunday inside AT&T Stadium, as the Dallas Cowboys trail the Houston Texans 20-17 at the end of the first half. Entering as heavy favorites, Dallas announced its presence early, as the running game spearheaded by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard led a nine-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Elliott took three carries for 33 yards while Pollard had two for 22, capping off the series with an 11-yard score.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Texans vs. Cowboys: Rookie OL Kenyon Green Questionable After Ankle Injury

The Houston Texans could be without rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the rest of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. Late in the first quarter, Green suffered an ankle injury. The Texans announced that his return is questionable. Houston inserted offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey at guard with Green absent.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Romeo Okwara Makes 2022 Debut, Will Harris, Evan Brown Inactive

It has been a long road for Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara. After 14 months away from the game of football, the 27-year-old will play in his first game of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. After suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2021, Okwara has missed the Lions' last...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime

ARLINGTON -- The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at A&T Stadium. Rotating quarterbacks Davis Mills and backup Jeff Driskel, the Texans have built a 20-17 halftime lead over the Cowboys after entering the game installed as a 17-point underdog.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play

Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Activate DE Henry Anderson

After suffering a "minor stroke" in late October, Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson is making his return to the field today against the Seattle Seahawks. Well, he'll be available to play at least as the Panthers activated him on Saturday afternoon. In order to make room for Anderson on the active roster, the team waived cornerback Tae Hayes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?

In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
NEW YORK STATE
Tri-City Herald

Commanders Bye Week: Two Spots in NFC Playoffs Could Be Claimed on Sunday

The Washington Commanders are enjoying some well-deserved down time during the bye week. Some have been spending the week giving back to their communities, visiting old stomping grounds, and some (like quarterback Taylor Heinicke) are even taking time to reflect on how they got to where they are today. While...
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry

The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
PITTSBURGH, PA

