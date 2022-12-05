Read full article on original website
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Issaquah Small Businesses Awarded $10K Grants Through Comcast RISEAndy ColleyIssaquah, WA
49ers' Brock Purdy has incredible half in first career start, leaves dad in tears
Brock Purdy led the 49ers to an early 28-0 lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the San Francisco 49ers rookie was making his first start.
Bucs' Tom Brady rages at official over missed pass interference call vs. 49ers
Tom Brady was looking to build momentum after an incredible Week 13 win but was met with immense difficulty against the San Francisco 49ers.
Rookie wonder Tariq Woolen choked up over how far he’s come so fast for the Seahawks
Tariq Woolen had just reclaimed a share of the NFL’s lead for interceptions. His Seahawks had just won a division game, at the Super Bowl-champion Los Angeles Rams. But instead of celebrating, the rookie cornerback nearly wept. He became emotional thinking about how far he’s come so quickly.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel carted off in first half vs. Buccaneers
San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel departed the 49ers' game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a left knee injury with about five minutes left in the second quarter on Sunday.
Follow The News Tribune’s live updates from the somewhat depleted Seahawks vs. Panthers
The rain is back at Lumen Field. Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas and Shelby Harris are not for the Seahawks. Seattle left their injured top two running backs Walker and Dallas inactive for its home game Sunday against Carolina. Harris was also inactive. The veteran defensive tackle was sick. Travis Homer...
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys: Outsmarted by Texans in Brewing Upset?
ARLINGTON - The Houston Texans have been underdogs in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. The Dallas Cowboys opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books. But then the game started ...
Eagles Roll Giants, Clinch Playoff Berth at 12-1
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Miles Sanders and A.J. Brown show came to the shadow of New York City and the Broadway district and completed a season-long performance worthy of a standing ovation. The running back and receiver duo both went over 1,000 yards, and they did it on...
Steelers QB Pickett in concussion protocol, out vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett entered the concussion protocol in the first half against Baltimore on Sunday and will not return. Pickett was initially cleared to return after being evaluated following a sack by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith in the first quarter. Pickett came back for one series before being ruled out for the remainder of the game after being put in the protocol. He was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Dak Struggles, Diggs Hurt: Cowboys Trail Texans at Half
The "Battle of Texas" has been exactly that on Sunday inside AT&T Stadium, as the Dallas Cowboys trail the Houston Texans 20-17 at the end of the first half. Entering as heavy favorites, Dallas announced its presence early, as the running game spearheaded by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard led a nine-play, 76-yard touchdown drive to start the game. Elliott took three carries for 33 yards while Pollard had two for 22, capping off the series with an 11-yard score.
Texans vs. Cowboys: Rookie OL Kenyon Green Questionable After Ankle Injury
The Houston Texans could be without rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green for the rest of their Week 14 match against the 9-3 Dallas Cowboys. Late in the first quarter, Green suffered an ankle injury. The Texans announced that his return is questionable. Houston inserted offensive lineman Jimmy Morrissey at guard with Green absent.
Postgame Observations: Shorthanded Bengals Extend Winning Steak, Beat Browns 23-10
CINCINNATI — The Bengals were shorthanded, but that didn't stop them from beating the Browns 23-10 on Sunday to improve to 9-4 on the season. Cincinnati never trailed. They've won five straight games for the first time in the Zac Taylor era. Here are our postgame observations:. MVP Burrow.
Romeo Okwara Makes 2022 Debut, Will Harris, Evan Brown Inactive
It has been a long road for Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara. After 14 months away from the game of football, the 27-year-old will play in his first game of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday. After suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2021, Okwara has missed the Lions' last...
Upset Brewing? Texans Lead Heavily Favored Cowboys at Halftime
ARLINGTON -- The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at A&T Stadium. Rotating quarterbacks Davis Mills and backup Jeff Driskel, the Texans have built a 20-17 halftime lead over the Cowboys after entering the game installed as a 17-point underdog.
OBJ Reveals Signing Timetable: ‘I Don’t See the Point,’ Says Cowboys Target
FRISCO - Odell Beckham Jr. has a brand new spin on his desires and his plans ... but his attempt to clear the air has actually muddied the waters. "I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point,'' the free agent receiver said on The Shop on Thursday. "I really don’t.
NFL Draft Profile: Rayshad Williams, Cornerback, Texas Tech Red Raiders
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to Return vs. Falcons in Week 16?. By Falcon Report Staff Sports Illustrated Atlanta Falcons News, Analysis and More.
Latest on Odell Beckham Jr, Plus a Salary Cap Nuance That Could Be at Play
Is receiver Odell Beckham Jr's career about to come full circle with a return to where it all started?. That could very well be the case if his "official driver," who goes by the social media moniker "Danny Boy Hustle Hard," is to be believed. Beckham's driver has claimed in...
Panthers Activate DE Henry Anderson
After suffering a "minor stroke" in late October, Carolina Panthers defensive end Henry Anderson is making his return to the field today against the Seattle Seahawks. Well, he'll be available to play at least as the Panthers activated him on Saturday afternoon. In order to make room for Anderson on the active roster, the team waived cornerback Tae Hayes.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to ‘Prove-It’ Contract?
In what has felt like a college-style recruitment, Odell Beckham Jr., the hottest free agent on the market, will seemingly make his decision sooner rather than later. The "red flag'' that we've written about often in this space has finally come to the attention of the media at large in Dallas, where the Cowboys are tapping the brakes on the idea of OBJ helping them "this year.''
Commanders Bye Week: Two Spots in NFC Playoffs Could Be Claimed on Sunday
The Washington Commanders are enjoying some well-deserved down time during the bye week. Some have been spending the week giving back to their communities, visiting old stomping grounds, and some (like quarterback Taylor Heinicke) are even taking time to reflect on how they got to where they are today. While...
5 Things to Watch: Steelers Welcome New Faces to Ravens Rivalry
The Pittsburgh Steelers are headed home with their first winning streak of the season after wins against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. The Baltimore Ravens won in dramatic fashion at the buzzer last weekend against the Denver Broncos. The faces change, but this remains one of the very best rivalries in all of sports, and Week 14 should offer plenty of drama and excitement.
