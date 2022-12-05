Read full article on original website
Related
NHL Saturday prop bets: Getting pucks on net
I'll level with you, it's been a slightly down week on the ice. The good news is that Saturday and Sunday have been treating us well over the past few weeks, so we'll keep things moving as normal and trust the breaks are coming our way. For NHL Saturday, I'm...
Where should Sidney Crosby rank on the all-time greatest players list?
How about that Sidney Crosby? He’s hanging around the top five in the league scoring race, on pace for his best point production in 10 years, tracking to be just the fourth player 35 or older to score 100 points, and it’s prompted a lot of Twitter discourse about where he sits among the sport’s G.O.A.T. tier.
A history of slow-moving NBA trade floodgates after December 15
A total of 74 NBA players who signed new contracts this past offseason will become trade-eligible next Thursday, on December 15. A handful of players will remain ineligible to be traded until January 15 or other specific dates, but December 15 is considered the unofficial start of NBA trade season, with all but a handful of players free to be included in deals.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 1