Athlon Sports

NFL World Is Praying For Baker Mayfield's Wife

It's been a difficult NFL season for Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.  Baker was demoted to third string on the Panthers' quarterback depth chart recently. He then requested a release, which Carolina granted.  The good news is Baker, 27, is getting a fresh start. The Los Angeles Rams ...
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss

Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
JC Post

Chiefs - Broncos game time changes

The NFL has flexed the KC Chiefs at Denver Broncos game this coming Sunday from Sunday night to the mid-afternoon game time slot. The game is scheduled at 3 p.m. with the pregame broadcast on 107.9 FM / 1420 KJCK AM at 2 p.m.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Alabama transfer RB Trey Sanders campaigns for Colorado offer after Deion Sanders becomes head coach

Deion Sanders is the next head football coach at Colorado. The NFL legend's mere presence in Boulder is expected to lure talent that is unprecedented for the Buffaloes, as was the case when Sanders was the head coach at Jackson State. Running back Trey Sanders, a former 5-star prospect in the NCAA Transfer Portal after four seasons at Alabama, wasted no time in reaching out to Sanders publicly.
BOULDER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions now favored over first-place Minnesota Vikings

Don’t look now, but the Detroit Lions are on a roll! Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field, the Lions have now won four of their past five games, moving to 5-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions remain in the NFC Playoff hunt, though they will likely have to win out to get a Wild Card spot, and it all starts this week against the Minnesota Vikings. According to the sportsbooks, the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch

Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

