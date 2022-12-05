Read full article on original website
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Related
Stay Warm in These Cozy Heated Igloos for Outdoor Dining in West Michigan
A trend that began during the pandemic is here to stay - and I for one, am here for it!. Eating outside in heated igloos and greenhouses is such a fun experience and there's plenty of places to do it in West Michigan!. Igloo Dining Gains in Popularity. While outdoor...
Business is Good For Michigan Christmas Tree Farms, Not So Much Out West
Christmas tree farms all across Michigan are having a fantastic season but that is not the case for those in the Western part of the country. First, you have to have some land to grow some great Christmas trees but if you think it's planting and cutting and you are done, you are way off. After planting, you must keep the trees weed-free, keep an eye out for insects, feed and water them, and do a little trimming here and there and in 8 to 12 years you will have some sweet trees to sell, that is providing the weather is right.
5 West Michigan Parks Are Receiving Big Face Lifts Thanks To Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan DNR
Parks are an important part of any community, and we're all very lucky that Michigan offers so many community green spaces for free to all of us. But, those parks still need a little TLC from year to year so we can continue to enjoy them for generations. That's why...
What Are The Chances of Michigan Having a White Christmas in 2022?
Growing up in Howell, I never really thought much about having a white Christmas because we almost always had some snow on the ground. As a young adult, I moved to Grand Rapids to work at a country radio station, and the first winter I got to experience lake effect snow, it put a whole new meaning to a white Christmas.
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?
A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan
30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
Michigan's Pine Knob Voted Best Amphitheater In The World
Pine Knob Music Theatre had nearly $37 million in reported ticket sales to rank as the world’s No. 1 concert amphitheater in 2022. Howard Handler, who is the president of 313 Presents, said in a press release,. “It gives us immense pride to have Pine Knob Music Theatre recognized...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: December 9-11, 2022
There are more Christmas themed events as we get closer to the holiday. There are also plenty of Christmas lights, The Nutcracker, Visit a Turn-of-the-Century Village, Comedy, Music, and a Whoville 5K. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of Art is collaborating with...
The Abandoned Elevator and Depot in Dorr, Michigan
The old elevator and depot seen in the gallery below are from the village of Dorr in Allegan County. However, since around 2015 the elevator has been demolished…but you’ll still see some photos of it pre-demo. As for the community of Dorr, it was original home to the...
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
These Michigan Spots Have The Best Breakfast In the State According To Food & Wine
I love working in radio, but getting up at the buttcrack of dawn has never really been my thing. I do, however, love getting up early on the weekend to enjoy a nice big breakfast. One of my favorite places to grab breakfast on the weekend is Cherie Inn. I...
Throwback Thursday: 1978, When The Drinking Age Went Up To 19
From 1972 until 1978, Michiganders could start drinking at age 18. It was a bad idea. Michigan Went Nearly A Hundred Years With No Drinking Age At All. From its inception as a state in 1837 until 1919, Michigan had no legal drinking age, although most bars kept a tight lid on younger people drinking by arbitrarily enforcing a drinking age of anywhere between 19 and 22.
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan
Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
What Are VMT Fees? You May Soon Get Socked with Them in Michigan
Michigan drivers could soon be hit with yet more fees to keep their cars on the road. A group of Michigan legislators is proposing VMT or 'Vehicle Miles Traveled' fees to offset revenue not collected due to lower gas taxes. The proposed initiative would charge drivers based on the number...
The Strange Tradition Of ‘The Christmas Pooper’ That West Michigan Should Adopt
Have you ever heard of the caganer? It's a weird Christmas tradition from the Catalan region in Spain, that I think we need to export. Off in the corner of any Catalan Nativity scene is a shepherd who has pulled down his pants to poop. Named the 'caganer' or 'the...
Muskegon Police Need Your Help Finding “Punch” The Magic Dragon
Muskegon Police need the public's help locating a man we have nicknamed "Punch" the Magic Dragon in a bizarre random attack. Puff the Magic Dragon was a song that Peter, Paul, and Mary put out in 1963. The song was written by Peter Yarrow of the group but was based on a poem written by Leonard Lipton.
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust
A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Take Cash If You’re Planning To Visit A West Michigan Dispensary Today
Michiganders love their cannabis, there's no debate based on record sales in 2021 and likely 2022. It's hard to go any distance without seeing a dispensary or a billboard for one along Michigan's roadways. While cannabis consumption and purchasing is legal here, it's not legalized on a federal level, which...
Cheers! Another West Michigan City Adopts Social District for Outdoor Drinking
While not a ton of great things can be said about the pandemic, one awesome idea that's stuck around is "social districts". Bars and restaurants have been able to expand outside and customers can enjoy alcoholic drinks from the businesses in these "social zones". South Haven Votes to Add Social...
