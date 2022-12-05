ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business is Good For Michigan Christmas Tree Farms, Not So Much Out West

Christmas tree farms all across Michigan are having a fantastic season but that is not the case for those in the Western part of the country. First, you have to have some land to grow some great Christmas trees but if you think it's planting and cutting and you are done, you are way off. After planting, you must keep the trees weed-free, keep an eye out for insects, feed and water them, and do a little trimming here and there and in 8 to 12 years you will have some sweet trees to sell, that is providing the weather is right.
MICHIGAN STATE
When Will Nonla Burger Open in Grand Rapids?

A popular West Michigan burger joint has expanded to Grand Rapids - and they've announced an opening day!. This past summer we told you that Nonla Burger, which has locations in Kalamazoo and Mattawan, would be opening a new restaurant on Grand Rapids' west side. Two couples own and operate...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
3 of the Snowiest Places in the U.S. are in Michigan

30 Year report shows West Michigan is one of the snowiest places in the country. If you love snow, lots of snow, Michigan is the place for you. But it's not just Northern Michigan or the Upper Peninsula getting all that white stuff. That Lake Effect snow is serious business. That must be why two cities in West Michigan are in the top 10 snowiest cities in the United States. Let's break it down.
MICHIGAN STATE
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes

Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Throwback Thursday: 1978, When The Drinking Age Went Up To 19

From 1972 until 1978, Michiganders could start drinking at age 18. It was a bad idea. Michigan Went Nearly A Hundred Years With No Drinking Age At All. From its inception as a state in 1837 until 1919, Michigan had no legal drinking age, although most bars kept a tight lid on younger people drinking by arbitrarily enforcing a drinking age of anywhere between 19 and 22.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ghost Town of Waterville in Ionia County, Michigan

Waterville – or what's left of it – sits at the junction of MacArthur Road and Morrison Lake Road in Ionia County. It goes back to 1836 when a Grand Rapids man, Robert Hilton, purchased a huge portion of land near Lake Creek in Boston Township. He proceeded to plat a village on this property, which he dubbed 'Waterville'. James Hoag built a mill along the creek along with a general store, and he was made postmaster of Waterville's short-lived post office in 1838. Thanks to a lack of economy there was no prosperity and the following year the post office was moved to Saranac.
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Another Local West Michigan Newspaper Bites The Dust

A newspaper that was over 100 years old is going away, this one covering St. Joseph County. The Commercial News In Three Rivers Will Cease Publishing December 10. Saturday will be the final edition of the Three Rivers Commercial News. The 127 year old publication has been struggling to survive financially, so the owners pulled the plug on it.
THREE RIVERS, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

