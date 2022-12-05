ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
ktalnews.com

Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ktalnews.com

Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge

Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Lingering rain tonight and Severe Storms Tuesday

A cold front is moving through the Arklatex as we speak. A line of storms is found along and ahead of that front. Most of the storms are below severe limits. Showers may continue behind the cold front overnight and into much of Sunday. Monday will be a relatively quiet and cloudy day with a very big temperature change. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
SPRING, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy