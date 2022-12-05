Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Diners rank 4 Texas restaurants among ‘most beloved’ in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — They say everything is better in Texas, but most of the time it’s better, too. The food scene is no exception, and that’s proven by a new list of the top 100 most beloved restaurants in America for 2022. Four restaurants in Texas were ranked on the list.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Department of Health recalls oysters harvested in southeastern Galveston Bay
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health announced a recall of Texas oysters from the southeastern Galveston Bay harvests on Friday. The recall includes shelled and shucked oysters that were harvested in the southeastern area of Galveston Bay from Nov. 19 through Dec. 7. LDH has...
ktalnews.com
Here’s how the Louisiana Constitution will change after Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana voters have amended the state constitution in the Dec. 10 runoff election. Three proposed amendments were on the ballot, one requiring U.S. citizenship to register to vote in Louisiana and the other two requiring Senate approval of specific appointments by the governor. Voters approved all three.
ktalnews.com
Texas bill would ban social media for those under 18
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill filed by a North Texas lawmaker this week would ban social media for Texans under the age of 18. HB 896, authored by Rep. Jared Patterson, of Frisco, would prohibit the use of social media by children. The bill was filed on Wednesday. If...
ktalnews.com
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge
Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi …. Law enforcement responds to shooting on Mississippi River Bridge. Viral TikTok video of Chicopee dancer on stage finding …. Chelsea Krow sent 22News a video of her daughter finding her family while on...
ktalnews.com
TxDMV launches new temporary tags to prevent paper license fraud
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — After years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles rolled out major design changes to its temporary paper tags on Friday to help prevent fraudulent paper licenses from circulating. Agency leaders also testified before the Texas Senate Criminal Justice Committee on...
ktalnews.com
Lingering rain tonight and Severe Storms Tuesday
A cold front is moving through the Arklatex as we speak. A line of storms is found along and ahead of that front. Most of the storms are below severe limits. Showers may continue behind the cold front overnight and into much of Sunday. Monday will be a relatively quiet and cloudy day with a very big temperature change. A shower or two cannot be ruled out.
ktalnews.com
Report: Crime in Louisiana declining, property crime down 30% in the last 20 years
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — Louisiana is seeing an overall drop in crime over the past decade, according to a recent study of FBI crime statistics. The Pelican Institute for Public Policy released a report Wednesday titled “Crime in Louisiana: Analyzing the Data,” a look at Louisiana’s crime numbers.
ktalnews.com
Suspect shot, killed on I-10 identified as Texas man; trooper on administrative leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police identified the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting Thursday night on I-10 as a Texas man. The vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jose Reza-Navarro of Spring, Texas, allegedly fled on I-10 after a traffic stop made by a trooper at 10:02 p.m. Reza-Navarro allegedly led authorities on a high-speed chase, causing multiple hit-and-run crashes.
