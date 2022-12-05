The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....

3 DAYS AGO