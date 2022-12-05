Read full article on original website
Related
‘Sister Wives’ Opinion: Is TLC Waiting Until the Last Episode of Season 17 to Reveal Janelle Brown Has Left Kody?
Is TLC waiting until the last episode of season 17 of 'Sister Wives' to reveal Janelle Brown has left husband Kody?
Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left
The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
toofab.com
Jay Shetty Breaks Down the Three Roles People Play In Relationships on Red Table Talk (Exclusive)
"What if you've been all three?" asks Jada, as he reveals which is the "healthiest" option. Jay Shetty is sharing his rules of love on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk." In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday's edition of Jada Pinkett Smith's series on Facebook Watch, the self-help guru opens up the different categories everyone falls into when it comes to love.
toofab.com
Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis Have Very Different Takes on Their Explosive WWHL Appearance
Things got extremely heated between Bethenny, Jeff and Andy Cohen Wednesday night over her new "ReWives" podcast discussing the "Real Housewives." Was it just good television or was it real? That was the question on fan's minds as they watched Bethenny Frankel get into it with both Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live."
toofab.com
One Tree Hill's Bevin Prince On Finding 'Divinity' in Husband's Death By Lightning in First TV Interview
"Right before it hit him, he lit a cigar and he looked at my father and he said, 'If we get struck by lightning, Mike, this is where I wanna be,'" she recalled. "And then it happened." "One Tree Hill" alum Bevin Prince is speaking out about the tragic death...
toofab.com
Mariah Carey Performs First-Ever Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Show
Mariah Carey has been taking center stage during the holiday for years, but this year it looks like she's ready to start sharing it with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe. The not-trademarked Queen of Christmas and her daughter were gorgeous together in matching gowns when Mariah proudly introduced her. "This is...
Comments / 2