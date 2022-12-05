ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

Robyn Brown Tearfully Admits She Feels That 'Angry' Kody Is 'Shooting Us All Down' After Christine Left

The cracks are starting to show in Robyn Brown and Kody Brown's relationship. Ever since Christine Brown decided to leave the patriarch last year, his relationships with his remaining sister wives have been taking major blows — and Robyn, who is dubbed Kody's favorite wife, can't take it any longer."It’s hard to be a plural wife when your husband has a wife leaving him," Robyn, 43, says in the sneak peek of the Sunday, December 11, episode of Sister Wives. "Most men in monogamy they go do stupid stuff and they date whoever. And they’re angry and they’re pissed....
toofab.com

Jay Shetty Breaks Down the Three Roles People Play In Relationships on Red Table Talk (Exclusive)

"What if you've been all three?" asks Jada, as he reveals which is the "healthiest" option. Jay Shetty is sharing his rules of love on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk." In this exclusive sneak peek at Monday's edition of Jada Pinkett Smith's series on Facebook Watch, the self-help guru opens up the different categories everyone falls into when it comes to love.
toofab.com

Bethenny Frankel and Jeff Lewis Have Very Different Takes on Their Explosive WWHL Appearance

Things got extremely heated between Bethenny, Jeff and Andy Cohen Wednesday night over her new "ReWives" podcast discussing the "Real Housewives." Was it just good television or was it real? That was the question on fan's minds as they watched Bethenny Frankel get into it with both Jeff Lewis and Andy Cohen on Wednesday's "Watch What Happens Live."
toofab.com

Mariah Carey Performs First-Ever Duet with Daughter Monroe at Christmas Show

Mariah Carey has been taking center stage during the holiday for years, but this year it looks like she's ready to start sharing it with her 11-year-old daughter Monroe. The not-trademarked Queen of Christmas and her daughter were gorgeous together in matching gowns when Mariah proudly introduced her. "This is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy