VOTE: Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week sponsored by Babcock Ranch for Nov. 28 - Dec. 3

The Athlete of the Week has returned for the first week of December with six athletes.

Each week the Naples Daily News staff will select one finalist in each high school sport. Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week to sports@naplesnews.com. Readers can then vote in the online poll to determine who the Athlete of the Week will be.

The last winner was CSN boys basketball player Charley Costa, who averaged 20 points to help the Seahawks start their 2022-23 season 3-0. He finished with 10,737 votes (46.37%). Barron Collier's Paige Knoth finished in second with 6,103 votes (26.35%).

The poll will be posted at naplesnews.com each Monday, and voting will end at 10 a.m. Thursday each week. The winner will be announced on the @ndnprepzone Instagram page and on Twitter at @NDN_PrepZone. The winning athlete will receive a shirt courtesy of BSN Sports.

Football Offense

Jaden Booker, First Baptist: Rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns to help First Baptist advance to the Class 1S State Championship in a 28-7 win over Munroe.

Football Defense

Kevin Nelson, First Baptist: Sealed FBA's 28-7 win over Munroe with an interception late in the fourth quarter.

Boys Soccer

Harvey Sarajian, Naples: Netted six goals with three assists in a pair of wins over LaBelle and CSN.

Girls Soccer

Alyssa Reeves, Lely: Had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win over Golden Gate on Tuesday.

Boys Basketball

Alijah Pierre, Immokalee: Averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game in a pair of games against Gulf Coast and Barron Collier.

Girls Basketball

Peyton Heffelfinger, Barron Collier: Averaged 20.1 points in three wins over Bishop Verot, Naples, and LaBelle this week.

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin.