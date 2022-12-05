Read full article on original website
Related
Gear Patrol
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol highlights the five very best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for all the deals we cover and constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team. AETHER Scott Parka. Exclusive 25% Off. AETHER's mega-sleek "'pinnacle of warmth'...
I’m Obsessed With This $20 Travel Hack, and It’s Also the Perfect Stocking Stuffer
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Earlier this week, we told you about the perfect holiday gift for her — a $20 travel jewelry case that’s also Oprah-approved. Today, we’ve got an affordable unisex travel gift that SPY editors swear by. In fact, our Reviews Editor Anthony Mastracci has been using this exact product for six years, and with travel gift trending this holiday season, it’s the perfect affordable gift for Christmas 2022. Introducing the Travalo Fragrance Atomizer. If you’re not familiar with the term atomizer, the Travalo is...
Gear Patrol
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
This week the European Union set a firm deadline for technology manufacturers selling in the region. To simplify user experiences across countries and devices and to even out competition, by December 28th, 2024, handheld devices that offer cable charging must be compatible with USB-C connectors. Under this system, companies that have historically created brand-specific charging ports, like Apple, will no longer be able to control the supply of charging devices. The Common Charger legislation also applies to laptops, though manufacturers have until April 2026 to enact those changes.
Gear Patrol
Visit the One-Stop-Shop for Quality, Thoughtful Gifts
Skip the lines and the crowds this year – mow through your list at Huckberry, whose vast curation of quality gear and goods could not be more perfect for the season. Find thoughtful gifts for the whole area, from comfortable footwear to home goods and decor to elevate any space to EDC to keep pockets happy, Huckberry has everything you need to knock gifting season out of the park. We have rounded up a few seasonal picks for every type of style below.
Gear Patrol
GMT Watches Are One of the Hottest Trends in 2022. Here's Why
GMT watches are all the rage. Everybody wants one. Or two, or three. Watchmakers have obliged and seemingly every brand and its cousin has announced new takes on this horological complication lately. Why? Is it a fad? No, the GMT is popular for good reason — or, rather, for multiple reasons.
Comments / 0