Alabama State

Nick Bollettieri Dead: Famed Tennis Coach of the Williams Sisters and Andre Agassi Was 91

Nick Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Monica Seles, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues Nick Bollettieri, the famed tennis coach who helped guide Venus and Serena Williams to the top has died. He was 91. Bollettieri — who also coached household names including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova, Boris Becker, Monica Seles and Anna Kournikova — died Sunday at his home after a series of health issues, his manager, Steve Shulla, said...
Hall of Fame Boxing Referee and TV Judge Mills Lane Dead at 85: 'Amazing Father and Husband'

"It was a quick departure. He was comfortable and he was surrounded by his family," Mills Lane's son Tommy said of his death The boxing world is mourning the death of famed referee Mills Lane. Mills' son, Terry Lane, confirmed with ESPN that Mills died in his home in Reno, Nevada on Tuesday morning. Mills' wife Kay, as well as Terry and their second son Thomas (a.k.a. Tommy) were by his side. Mills, who was also a real-life judge and starred in a television court series, was...
RENO, NV
tennisuptodate.com

Agassi, Evert, King, Haas, Lisicki among those to pay tribute to Bollettieri after passing

Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri passed away and tributes have been coming in from many players with whom the coach worked. Everybody that knows tennis knows who Bollettieri was and did with the American coaching many greats including the Williams sisters, Agassi and many others. He passed away at the age of 91 after his health declined in recent weeks.
Yardbarker

"She's literally tennis" - Alycia Parks talks Serena Williams influence

Alycia Parks is an up-and-coming tennis player who strongly resembles Serena Williams due to the way she plays and she was heavily inspired by the American. Parks just triumphed in a challenger competition in Andorra, solidifying her status as a player with a tremendous skill who will undoubtedly accomplish great things in the near future. She showed glimpses of her talent on a few occasions this year, including when she pushed Ons Jabeur in Berlin.
Yardbarker

"I didn't have the honor of playing her" - Swiatek on Serena Williams

Iga Swiatek never had the chance to play Serena Williams and it remains one of her dreams to do so as the American is her dream opponent. Iga Swiatek had hoped to play Serena Williams one day, but it's unfortunate that she hasn't played much tennis lately as Swiatek got on the tour. Williams is her ideal opponent because she was an admirer of what Williams could accomplish in tennis.
tennisuptodate.com

"Playing on home soil is always special" - Sloane Stephens to headline new WTA event in Texas next year

In 2022, the WTA Finals were held in Texas and despite a half-empty arena, tennis will return to Texas as a new event is set to be held in Austin. The tournament will be called ATX Open and it will be held at the Westwood Country Club. First two players were already announced as Sloane Stephens and Danielle Collins should both compete at the tournament that will start on the 27th of February 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kathryn Tappen out in latest shakeup to NBC's golf team

More changes will be coming to NBC’s broadcast team for its coverage of the PGA Tour in 2023. Golfweek has learned that Kathryn Tappen, who handled post-round player interviews this season, will be replaced by a revolving door of Golf Channel talent already on site, including Cara Banks and Damon Hack. Tappen declined to comment and neither Banks nor Hack responded to messages.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

2-time Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova reuniting with Bajin

Two-time Grand Slam finalist Karolina Pliskova is reuniting with coach Sascha Bajin ahead of the 2023 tennis season. Pliskova posted on her website and her Twitter account on Tuesday about the move, which comes about six months after she and Bajin stopped working together. The pair originally teamed up in November 2020.
The Spun

Sports World Is Praying For Longtime ESPN Host

Longtime ESPN host Mike Greenberg suffered a "setback" this week that will keep him off the air until further notice. The longtime ESPN host is missing a key part of the football season, as the College Football Playoff was just announced and the NFL regular season is heading to the finish line.
Vibe

Alonzo Mourning And Shaquille O’Neal Build “Comebaq Court” For Miami Youth

Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning have teamed up once again to bring smiles to Miami. The NBA legends have collaborated to establish a basketball court and center for local youth. WSVN News Miami reported O’Neal’s latest “Comebaq Court” will be inside the Overtown Youth Center, as part of a $20 million renovation project. The court itself is one of three “Combaq Court” facilities funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot, the organization’s longtime partner. Two previous courts have been built in Las Vegas and the 50-year-old’s native Newark, New Jersey.More from VIBE.comSteph Curry And Snoop Dogg Renovate Long Beach...
MIAMI, FL
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal most searched athletes of 2022

Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal most searched athletes of 2022 on google so far this year which is not a surprise. As the year comes to a close we find out what people searched for most on Google. The overwhelming majority of people around the world use Google as their preferred search platform and we have the final list of the top 10 most searched athletes.
NJ.com

Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders

Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
BOULDER, CO
Popculture

US Open Tennis Champ Reveals Wedding Photos: 'Best Weekend of Our Lives'

A tennis champion is now a married woman. Australian tennis star Storm Sanders married Loughlin Hunter late last month and adopted her husband's last name. The wedding took place in Australia, and a handful of WTA players were in attendance, including Sam Stosur, Maddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Alicia Molik, Ellen Perez, Lizette Cabrera and Jaimee Fourlis. Daria Saville, Jessica Moore and Sam Harris were bridesmaids, according to Women's Tennis Blog.

