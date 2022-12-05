Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
5 lessons we’ve learned from building a venture fund from scratch
But just like the stories of the startups we back, the journey has taught us a number of lessons the hard way. I’ve been reflecting on our history as we hit this milestone and wanted to share a few things that I wish I knew five years ago. Early...
TechCrunch
How to respond when a VC asks about your startup’s valuation
For most founders, it’s the perennial Goldilocks scenario. Throwing out a number that’s too high might push investors away, while an amount that’s too low might trigger the question, “Why so low? What’s wrong with this business?” and leave shareholder value on the table.
TechCrunch
Pressured by fossil fuel interests, Vanguard decides maybe climate change isn’t a problem after all
Absent legal, financial or professional repercussions, industry self-regulation is often little more than window dressing so members can say they’re doing something, anything. That’s not to denigrate the work being done by the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative, which was formed two years ago and seeks to bring assets...
TechCrunch
There are a lot of reasons to be excited about Canada’s venture market
Data from the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) found that C$7.2 billion ($5.28 billion) was invested across 520 deals in the country through the third quarter of this year. This compares to C$15 billion deployed through 786 deals in 2021 (more on Canada’s last year here). Through Q3, the Canadian market had already surpassed its 2020 numbers. It’s also worth noting that, unlike in the U.S., the fourth quarter is not the slowest investment period each year in Canada.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching
When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. If the response is too high, it’s a red flag, whereas a lowball figure will undervalue the company. “We’re letting the market price this round” is a confident reply, but...
TechCrunch
The Block founder says he’s exploring ways to get the publication into ‘trustworthy’ hands
The capital was used in part to finance an employee-led buyout of the company, among other more extracurricular activities. McCaffrey will be replaced by the company’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran, effective immediately, according to a statement. “No one at The Block had any knowledge of this financial arrangement besides Mike,” Moran wrote.
TechCrunch
Getaround braves chilly public markets with SPAC combination
The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday. Getaround allows consumers to rent cars from one another, taking a cut on the transactions. As you can imagine, it’s a marketplace-style company. It was a venture capital darling, raising hundreds of millions of dollars while private, including a $200 million round in 2019 and another $140 million in 2020.
TechCrunch
Primer, the UK e-commerce tech startup, has laid off one-third of its staff
Sources tell us that some 85 staff have been let go — around one-third of the company, we understand. “We can confirm that we did have a reduction in staff,” a spokesperson said. “Like many other firms right now, we have course-corrected heading into the new year given the economic environment and we have taken what we think are appropriate steps to account for the uncertain times ahead.”
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Grocery delivery app Getir bags rival Gorillas in a $1.2B acquisition
We’ve made it to Friday, folks. If you’re anything like me, that means finishing the workday with a well-deserved nap and reruns of “The Office.” Tweet, toot or Post at me about your favorite way to end the week. Mark your calendar for a Twitter Space...
TechCrunch
Japan’s health tech Ubie wants to fuel its US expansion with $19M Series C extension
The extension round consists of 90% equity and 10% debt financing, according to the co-founder and CEO of Ubie Kota Kubo. With this round, Ubie has raised a total of $76 million since its inception in 2017. The startup declined to comment on its company valuation, but a source familiar...
TechCrunch
The climate founders’ guide to the Inflation Reduction Act
As the most important piece of climate legislation in United States history, the IRA represents a fundamental regulatory inflection that may help create a different future. The purpose of this post is to share our understanding of the regulatory ramifications of this monumental bill, especially as they relate to the problems some of the most capable founders in the world are looking to tackle.
TechCrunch
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas
“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
TechCrunch
Fintech giants face uphill battle
One of the biggest news stories last week was that Plaid laid off 260 employees, or about 20% of its workforce. This may have come as a surprise to many, but not to all of us. Rumblings about Plaid laying off some 200 people started as far back as late May. At that time, when asked, the company denied it was letting go of any workers. But as the year wore on, and the macro-environment grew more challenging, it felt like it was inevitable that Plaid — which was valued at $13.4 billion last year — would join the long list of fintech giants letting go of workers.
Comments / 0