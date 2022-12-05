ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council to make appointments to diversity panel

By Susan Danseyar / Journal Inquirer
ENFIELD —The Town Council plans to postpone its announcement of appointments to the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee to its Dec. 19 meeting, saying they received nearly double the number of applicants than available seats.

A dozen residents applied for consideration. Rather than make appointments at tonight’s Town Council meeting as previously proposed, members will be taking more time to interview candidates in the coming days to determine their strengths and abilities to work together.

The seven-member committee’s charge will be to foster an environment of respect and equal treatment for the community’s diverse population.

