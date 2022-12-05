Read full article on original website
Related
US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Elon Musk asks Tim Cook ‘What’s going on here’? after Apple pulls its Twitter ads—setting up a clash of tech titans
Not only did he claim Apple has “mostly stopped” its advertising on Twitter, but he reiterated his criticism of Apple's 'internet tax'.
Tech giants, including Facebook, threaten to remove news content from social media platforms
U.S. tech giants, including Facebook owner Meta, are threatening to remove news content from social media platforms after U.S. lawmakers amended a defense bill to include a provision that would help the news media.
Woman off Work With Back Pain Fired After Posting Dancing Videos on TikTok
The employee had reportedly been off work for nearly nine months when the videos were discovered.
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
A streamer said dating the world's biggest YouTuber is 'like a movie,' saying she had to answer a pre-prepared list of questions when they first met
The Twitch streamer said she became MrBeast's girlfriend after meeting the world's most-followed YouTuber while he was on a visit to South Africa.
Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video
Photos on social media purport to identify Shanquella Robinson's friends in Mexico with her when she died following a brutal fight on video. The post Who Are Shanquella Robinson’s ‘Friends’? Social Media Photos Claim To ID People In Fight Video appeared first on NewsOne.
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
Chinese police are now conducting random stop-and-search checks for banned foreign apps such as Instagram and Twitter: reports
Certain foreign social media apps are banned in China, but they can be accessed through virtual private networks.
Instagram Now Shows If You're Chatting With Business, Personal Or Creator Accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Instagram now offers tags like “business chat.”. What Happened: Social media expert Ahmed Ghanem posted a screenshot on Twitter saying Instagram now shows users if they are chatting with a business, personal or any other account type. Personal accounts are the only type of...
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And Everyone Abroad Should Take Notes
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Android Authority
How to delete notifications on Facebook
Facebook notifications can quickly pile up. If you’re following many people or pages, you will get notified whenever a new post, share, or interaction occurs. As such, it can get a bit overwhelming if you don’t clear them out. This is how to delete notifications on Facebook. QUICK...
Engadget
EU will reportedly bar Meta from requiring personalized ads (updated)
Meta thrives on ad targeting, but it may have to tone down its use of the technology in Europe. The Wall Street Journal sources claim the EU's European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has ruled that Meta can't require users to accept personalized ads. You could opt out of targeted ads on Facebook or Instagram if you'd rather not have the social networks track your activity. You can already decline customized ads using data from third-party apps and sites.
Ars Technica
Meta needs explicit user consent to run personalized ads, EU watchdog rules
Meta has already been coping with a slump in ad revenue this year, and now a decision from European Union privacy regulators threatens to reduce Meta’s ad revenue even more next year. According to Reuters, a person familiar with the matter said that the European Data Protection Board ruled Monday that Meta cannot continue targeting ads based on its own users’ online activity—like the Instagram reels they've viewed or Facebook profiles they've clicked.
petapixel.com
Instagram May Add Microblogging Feature in a Bid to Replace Twitter
After a year of chasing TikTok’s domination in short-form video, Meta is now reportedly considering building its own version of Twitter within its photo-sharing app, Instagram. The New York Times reports that Meta employees met last month to discuss how to build the next Twitter. According to posts of...
Google uses 30th anniversary of SMS texting to pressure Apple over 'green vs. blue bubble' texting, says iPhones are 'stuck in the 1990s'
Google has repeatedly called out Apple for not adopting the Rich Communications Services texting standard over SMS, which was invented in the 1990s.
Comments / 0