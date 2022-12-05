Renewing a Year-End Tradition, Companies Are Throwing Holiday Parties Again to Bring Employees Back Together

Read full article on original website
Amazon's ‘Thank My Driver' Program That Tipped $5 Maxed Out After 1 Day
Amazon’s “Alexa, thank my driver” promotion came to an end just one day after being launched and after a million “thank yous” were received. On Dec. 7, the e-commerce site kicked off its promotion which offered customers a new way to thank delivery drivers for their service during the hectic holiday season.
Should You Buy a Gift for Your Boss and Co-Workers for the Holidays? HR Experts Weigh in
'Tis the season for giving — but should your holiday shopping list include your boss or your co-workers?. Workplace gift giving can be tricky. As the end-of-the-year holiday season fast approaches, you might stress about which of your colleagues should receive a gift, how much to spend, what to buy, or whether you should get them a gift at all.
How the Four-Day Workweek Gained Momentum — and Could Change the Future of Work
The idea of a four-day or shorter workweek is gaining momentum worldwide — a big thanks to the remote work boom during the Covid-19 pandemic. A recent study from 4 Day Week Global, a nonprofit group that has been conducting four-day week pilot programs in several countries, found that employees expressed satisfaction with their overall productivity and performance.
NBC Chicago
Walmart-Backed Fintech Startup Plans to Launch Its Own Buy Now, Pay Later Loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Grocery Delivery Firm Getir Acquires Embattled Rival Gorillas as Industry Consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
SpaceX Launches Lunar Lander for Japanese Venture Ispace, Which Aims to Create an Economy Around the Moon
Japanese lunar exploration company ispace began its long-anticipated first mission on Sunday, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching the venture's lunar lander. "This is the very, very beginning of a new era," ispace founder and CEO Takeshi Hakamada told CNBC. If successful, ispace would be the first private company...
NBC Chicago
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
