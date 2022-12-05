Daniel Craig is opening up about taking a final bow as James Bond with No Time To Die and what led him to suggest that ending for the iconic character. SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details on the No Time To Die ending. Craig ended a five-film run as 007 with 2021’s No Time To Die where his character ultimately sacrifices himself. The actor recently revealed in a new interview that ever since filming the first film that premiered in 2006 he already knew how he wanted the character to end. He told the Sunday Times that after the premiere of Casino Royale...

