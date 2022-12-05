The following story contains light spoilers through Episode 6 of The White Lotus, Season 2. Both the first and second seasons of HBO's The White Lotus have something in common: someone winds up dead. But both seasons also have something else in common: there's so much anxiety-inducing, conversation-starting drama that occurs within the show's many intertwining storylines that the mystery of who died and who may have been responsible, somehow, winds up feeling like something of an afterthought. Would you believe it?

