Family in Bloom: Create lasting memories with a sheet, some markers and friends or family

Earlier this fall, Frank wanted to host a little party, so I was delighted when I visited the thrift store and chanced across a large white sheet. With a sheet, some Sharpies and old newspaper or magazines to press on, communal doodling makes for an excellent party activity.

Frank introduced me to this about 15 years ago, and I have to admit that I was skeptical at first. We had just moved into an apartment together, and because I never had the money to travel for Thanksgiving, Frank chose to stay and celebrate with me.

Together, we invited a gaggle of other graduate students and post-docs. And Frank planned to cook for everyone, and play music, and organize recreational activities: I married someone who is often a font of exuberant energy.

His favorite holiday activity of all was sheet decorating. After eating, we all sat down on the floor and spent about half an hour doodling, intermixing our pictures with words and phrases, until Frank whisked the sheet away, ready to usher us on to our next activity.

And then, long after all our guests had left, I found that the sheet had entered into our rotation of tablecloths. We would see those doodles again and again throughout the year. And each time Frank spread out that tablecloth, we’d smile.

Your friends and family don’t have to be good artists for this to be a fun activity. Several of the friends we’d invited that first day were the sort of people who claimed that they couldn’t draw, but after a few minutes of sitting there with a pen, they did.

After all, anyone can doodle, or write a few words in fancy script. Stark black ink on a cloth background often ends up looking nice, like a tattoo for fabric. And as long as you’re patient, giving people time to sit and laugh and talk while you draw together, most people will eventually make something.

And the things our friends created would always remind us of their presence at our parties. That, more than any aesthetic majesty, was what made Frank happy.

It’s been interesting to carry on this tradition now that we have children. Like most young children, ours are rather messy eaters. We cycle through our tablecloths more often now. And, yes, food often gets dropped on them, and the drawings eventually get stained with sauces. That’s OK. They are intrinsically ephemeral objects; with each washing, the ink will fade.

But the memories remain. And the act of creating something together can make the original moment better.