ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald-Times

Family in Bloom: Create lasting memories with a sheet, some markers and friends or family

By Kirstin Milks and Frank Brown Cloud
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OwTg_0jXuKVDg00

Earlier this fall, Frank wanted to host a little party, so I was delighted when I visited the thrift store and chanced across a large white sheet. With a sheet, some Sharpies and old newspaper or magazines to press on, communal doodling makes for an excellent party activity.

Frank introduced me to this about 15 years ago, and I have to admit that I was skeptical at first. We had just moved into an apartment together, and because I never had the money to travel for Thanksgiving, Frank chose to stay and celebrate with me.

Together, we invited a gaggle of other graduate students and post-docs. And Frank planned to cook for everyone, and play music, and organize recreational activities: I married someone who is often a font of exuberant energy.

His favorite holiday activity of all was sheet decorating. After eating, we all sat down on the floor and spent about half an hour doodling, intermixing our pictures with words and phrases, until Frank whisked the sheet away, ready to usher us on to our next activity.

And then, long after all our guests had left, I found that the sheet had entered into our rotation of tablecloths. We would see those doodles again and again throughout the year. And each time Frank spread out that tablecloth, we’d smile.

Your friends and family don’t have to be good artists for this to be a fun activity. Several of the friends we’d invited that first day were the sort of people who claimed that they couldn’t draw, but after a few minutes of sitting there with a pen, they did.

After all, anyone can doodle, or write a few words in fancy script. Stark black ink on a cloth background often ends up looking nice, like a tattoo for fabric. And as long as you’re patient, giving people time to sit and laugh and talk while you draw together, most people will eventually make something.

And the things our friends created would always remind us of their presence at our parties. That, more than any aesthetic majesty, was what made Frank happy.

It’s been interesting to carry on this tradition now that we have children. Like most young children, ours are rather messy eaters. We cycle through our tablecloths more often now. And, yes, food often gets dropped on them, and the drawings eventually get stained with sauces. That’s OK. They are intrinsically ephemeral objects; with each washing, the ink will fade.

But the memories remain. And the act of creating something together can make the original moment better.

Comments / 0

Related
moneysavingmom.com

Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags only $9.99 shipped!

Jane has these Personalized Jumbo Gift Bags for just $9.99 shipped right now!. Choose from eight fun designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page for all the unique toys Jane has at great prices like popper fidgets, games, crafts, and more.
Vice

Stop Sleeping in Your Own Filth, Here’s How to Properly Pick Bedding

Hey, quick question, when was the last time you bought new bed sheets? And a follow-up question, when was the last time you washed those sheets? If your answer to either of those questions is “I dunno”,“ it might be time you invested in some brand new bedding. At this point, the dead skin-to-sheet ratio has gotta be in favour of the former.
Clayton News Daily

"Best Night's Sleep Ever!" This Real Down Comforter With 6,600 Perfect Ratings Is Now on Sale for Just $115!

A fluffy comforter is a must for keeping you warm in bed at night but, unfortunately, they don't last forever. Comforters can pancake out on you over time and shift around, leaving you with spots that are flat (and chilly). Sound like a familiar conundrum? There's a sale happening at Amazon that you definitely don't want to miss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
qcnews.com

Plastic vs. wooden cutting boards: Are they hygienic and safe for your knives?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Despite wooden cutting boards being the overwhelming favorite of professionals such as butchers, they still get a bad rap. Some people claim that because wood is porous and can absorb liquid, it’s unsafe to cut meat on it. Surprisingly,...
Albany Herald

"Like Being Hugged With Clouds!" Amazon's No. 1 Selling Robes Are Up to 50% Off

What's better than slipping into a soft, super-plush robe after a shower? There are few things, but we can definitely think of one: discounts on the coziest robes around! the best robes make us feel like we're swaddled in comfort, and we can't get enough of them. And getting a sweet deal on a comfy bathrobe to lounge around in somehow makes the fabric much more luxe and the fuzzy much fuzzier, right?
Apartment Therapy

Full Moon Parties: What They Are and How to Host Your Own

Full moon parties weren’t the invention of some astrology-loving, Co-Star-checking, tarot-card-pulling fanatic. They actually began in 1980s Thailand, when a group of tourists decided to start celebrating full moon nights on the island of Koh Phangan. Since then, the Thai celebration has attracted 20,000-30,000 travelers each month — marked by eating and drinking, fire shows, glow-in-the-dark body paint, lanterns, and a full evening of dancing.
adorable-home.com

A Guide to the Different Styles of Carpet

Carpets make the home feel complete. For most people, nothing beats having a comfy and soft feeling under their feet. Fortunately, stylish and beautiful carpets are available in various patterns, cuts, and colors to fit your aesthetic. Therefore, with carpets adding to the décor, choosing the right style is vital....
reviewed.com

Are Ruggable’s bath mats just as good as their rugs? We tried them out

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. A good bath mat is crucial to any bathroom. Not only does it sop up water to prevent slipping, but it also gives your feet a cozy place to land after the shower. So when Ruggable debuted its bath mat collection, we had to see if it checked all our boxes.
The Herald-Times

The Herald-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bloomington, IN from The Herald-Times.

 http://heraldtimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy